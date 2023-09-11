The most famous traffic accidents & ill-fated journeys in Country music

Breaking news on social media this morning (Monday 11th September) was singer / songwriter Ruston Kelly’s tour bus going up in flames and his touring team having to go into ‘crisis mode’ to get everyone and the equipment off in time. Over the weekend, Shane Smith & the Saints left footage on social media of their bus fire from 2019 outside of Lubbock, Texas which burned their bus to down to charred remains and sent Smith into something of a spiral if you read his post about it on Instagram.

These two near misses and brushes with death got us to thinking about the most famous traffic accidents, journeys and incidents in Country music.

Hank Williams’ Fatal Car Journey (1953):

On January 1, 1953, the legendary Hank Williams, often regarded as one of the most influential country musicians, was en route to a concert in Canton, Ohio. His driver discovered that Hank had passed away during the journey, reportedly due to a combination of alcohol and prescription drugs.

Patsy Cline’s Fatal Plane Crash (1963):

On March 5, 1963, Patsy Cline, along with fellow musicians Cowboy Copas and Hawkshaw Hawkins, died in a plane crash near Camden, Tennessee. The accident occurred during severe weather conditions. Cline’s exceptional talent and contributions to country music continue to be celebrated, even decades after her tragic death.

Reba McEntire’s Band Bus Accident (1991):

In March 1991, country superstar Reba McEntire and her band were involved in a tragic bus accident. The accident claimed the lives of seven members of her entourage.Reba McEntire, though physically unharmed, was deeply affected by the incident and paid tribute to her colleagues in various ways throughout her career.

Josh Turner’s Tour Bus Cliff Plunge (2019):

In September 2019 one member of Josh Turner’s touring team died and several others were injured when one his tour buses plunged off a cliff in California. Turner wasn’t on this bus at the time as he was travelling on a separate one but the fatal accident happened in Shandon, California, after Turner performed a concert in nearby Paso Robles.

The bus left the road for unknown reasons then continued along a dirt shoulder before smashing through a fence and plunging off a 50-foot cliff, the California Highway Patrol said. The bus landed upright in a dry riverbed. Two occupants were ejected from the bus, which was towing an equipment trailer and one man unfortunately died.

Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash (1977):

While Lynyrd Skynyrd is known for their Southern rock sound, their influence extends to country music. On October 20, 1977, the band’s plane crashed in Mississippi, resulting in the deaths of several members, including lead vocalist Ronnie Van Zant. This tragic event left an indelible mark on both rock and country music communities.

John Denver Plane Crash (1997):

John Denver was undeniably one of the most successful country musicians of his time. Not only did the legendary artist enjoy a well-decorated career, but he also took folk music to a different height with his idyllic lyrics and acoustic sound. Aside from music, Denver also had a passion for flying, something he got from his father, Lt. Col. Henry John “Dutch” Deutschendorf, a U.S. Air Force test pilot.

On October 12, 1997 Denver’s experimental category, amateur-built Long-EZ plane kit, N555JD, crashed into the Pacific Ocean near Pacific Grove in California. The singer, who was the pilot and only passenger, performed a total of three touch-and-go landings then departed to the west prior to the accident. He made no distress calls, and minutes later, he was found dead and his airplane destroyed. The wreckage was found within 150 yards from the rocky shoreline in 30-foot water.

Other artists, like Lady A, Mike Ryan, Neal McCoy, Brantley Gilbert and Lee Brice have all suffered bus fires whilst out on the road in the USA leading us to wonder why travelling on such vehicles appears to be so dangerous. Aren’t enough checks being made or is there another reason why, for what should be a safe mode of transport, travelling on a bus is apparently so hazardous for a touring musicians health?

The world of country music, like any other, has experienced its fair share of sorrow and loss due to traffic accidents and bus fires. These incidents not only impacted the artists directly involved but also left an enduring mark on the industry and the fans who continue to cherish their music. While the tragedies are somber reminders of the risks faced by musicians on the road, they also serve as testaments to the enduring spirit and resilience of the country music community. Stay safe out there folks and travel with all the due care you can.