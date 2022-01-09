Connect with us

The Boys season 3

TV

When will ‘The Boys’ Season 3 premiere on Prime Video?

Mark June in your calendars!

Published

Amazon Original series ‘The Boys’ will premiere its third season on Prime Video on Friday 3rd June with the first three episodes of the new season.

New episodes will be available each Friday following, leading up to the epic season finale on 8th July. The eight-episode season will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

‘The Boys’ is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes – who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods – – abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. Intent on stopping the corrupt superheroes, The Boys, a group of vigilantes, continue their heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven and Vought – the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages the superheroes and covers up their dirty secrets. It’s the seemingly powerless against the super powerful.

Season Three of ‘The Boys’ stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles.

‘The Boys’ is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke.

