‘The Boys’ releases bonkers new teaser for Season 3

The show returns in June.

Published

The Boys‘ returns for its third season on 3rd June and over the weekend a bonkers new teaser was released during the show’s panel at SXSW.

During the panel – moderated by Christian Slater, who voices a character in the animated anthology series ‘The Boys Presents: Diabolical’ – cast members and showrunner Eric Kripke revealed details about the next instalment of the fan-favourite superhero series.

The teaser showcases just some of the truly diabolical moments ahead, and offers a glimpse at all of the fan-favourite characters and fresh faces from the upcoming season of ‘The Boys’. It is also set to the song ‘Bones’, the first new music from Grammy-winning band Imagine Dragons’ forthcoming release ‘Mercury – Act 2’.

Season Three of The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles.

‘The Boys’ is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes—who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods—abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. Intent on stopping the corrupt superheroes, The Boys, a group of vigilantes, continue their heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven and Vought—the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages the superheroes and covers up their dirty secrets. It’s the seemingly powerless against the super powerful.

The series will debut on Prime Video with three episodes on Friday 3rd June. New episodes will be available each Friday following, leading up to the epic season finale on 8th July.

The eight-episode season will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. 

