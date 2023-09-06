Nirvana’s ‘In Utero’ album gets 30th anniversary re-release featuring 53 unreleased tracks

Nirvana’s third and final studio album, ‘In Utero,’ remains an enduring symbol of the transformative power of music. Originally released on September 21, 1993, this album left an indelible mark on the music industry and the hearts of fans worldwide. ‘In Utero’ pushed the boundaries of sonic rawness, revealing the raw, confrontational, and vulnerable essence of Kurt Cobain, Krist Novoselic, and Dave Grohl’s musical genius, all captured by Steve Albini’s uncompromising recording.

The album shocked and delighted critics and fans alike. It stripped away the excess and laid bare every primal nuance of the band’s most audacious material. Following the monumental success of their 1991 predecessor, ‘Nevermind,’ which sold an astonishing 30 million copies and reshaped pop culture, ‘In Utero’ marked Nirvana’s first album with public expectations hanging heavily over their heads.From the opening notes of ‘Serve The Servants’ to the poignant closing strains of ‘All Apologies,’ ‘In Utero’ encapsulated the incredible yet conflicted musical force of its time. It was Nirvana at the height of their powers, grappling with unexpected fame and societal pressures, ultimately channeling these struggles into the record they were destined to create.

‘In Utero’ achieved Nirvana’s first #1 debut on the Billboard 200 chart and has since been certified 6x platinum in the United States, cementing its status as a timeless classic.As we approach the 30th anniversary of this iconic album, Geffen/UMe is preparing a special commemoration. On October 27, 2023, music enthusiasts can indulge in various multi-format reissues of “In Utero.” These configurations include:A limited-edition 8LP Super Deluxe box setA 5CD Super Deluxe box setA 1 LP + 10” editionA 2CD Deluxe editionA Digital Super Deluxe edition

The three Super Deluxe Edition releases are packed with a total of 72 tracks, including 53 previously unreleased gems. Among these treasures are two full In Utero-era concerts: ‘Live In Los Angeles (1993)’ and the band’s final Seattle performance, ‘Live In Seattle (1994).’ Additionally, you can enjoy six bonus live tracks from Rome, Springfield, and New York.Renowned Seattle producer and engineer Jack Endino meticulously reconstructed the live tracks from stereo soundboard tapes for this year’s reissue. Moreover, ‘In Utero’s’ original twelve songs, along with five bonus tracks and B-sides, have been newly remastered from the original analog master stereo tapes by Bob Weston at Chicago Mastering Services.

The 30th anniversary celebration of ‘In Utero’ promises to be an immersive journey into the heart and soul of Nirvana’s groundbreaking work. With previously unheard material and expertly remastered classics, this release is a must-have for fans and a testament to the enduring legacy of one of the greatest bands in rock history. Stay tuned for an unforgettable musical experience coming soon!