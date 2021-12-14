Steps, UB40, Aqua and Cascada announced as headliners for Back 2 Festival 2022

Back 2 Festival will take place from Thursday 30th June to Sunday 3rd July at Catton Park, Derbyshire with headliners Steps, UB40, Aqua and Cascada.

With a line-up of over 50 artists from the 80s, 90s and 00s, the 2022 event will also feature East 17, S Club, Fatman Scoop, Vengaboys, T’Pau, Scouting for Girls, Toploader and Ace of Base on the main stages.

With a line-up that is truly diverse and inclusive, festival goers across the four days will be dazzled with performances from a variety of pop legends, garage acts, dance DJs, and retro chart toppers across two, fantastic stages.

Keeping the party going in the dance tent will be top dance, club and garage artists from across the three decades including Artful Dodger, Sweet Female Attitude, Basshunter, Sash! and N-Trance.

Stage partners for 2022 include Garage Nation and Clubland, with more to be announced.

Beyond the music, there is plenty of entertainment for families to enjoy, from a gaming tent and wrestling ring, to firework displays and flower crown workshops – to help people really get into the festival spirit!

Catton Park, located next to local gem Catton Hall, is in the heart of the National Forest and equidistant from London, Manchester and Norwich, making it the ideal location for festival goers from across the UK.

Tickets are available to buy now from www.back2festivals.co.uk/tickets. Day tickets are on sale from just £25, with 4-night weekend camping tickets available from £129.99.

BACK 2 FESTIVAL have also partnered with ontick.co.uk to give you the option of spread payments! With just a 25% deposit you can secure your place to party in the park and spread the rest of your booking over 3 easy monthly payments. The deadline for spread payments is due to end February 27th 2022.

The full line-up is:

STEPS | UB40 | AQUA | CASCADA | BASSHUNTER | ARTFUL DODGER | JILTED GENERATION

East 17 | Symphonic Ibiza | Video Geeks | James Dean | Vengaboys | 2 Unlimited | T’Pau | Dave Pearce | Clock | Pat Sharp (DJ set & Host) |Belinda Davis (Whitney Tribute) | Capella

Video Geeks| Scouting for Girls | Fatman Scoop | Snap | Ace of Base | Culture beat Whigfield | Robin S | S Club Party | Corona | Oxide & Neutrino | Sweet Female Attitude

Pied Piper| Martin Liberty Lamer | Wideboys | DJ Cartier | MC DT | Sharky P | DJ Bugzee

MC Kie | Sybil | David Rodigan | Sonia | Toploader | Rockeoke | Video Geeks | Sash!

Ultrabeat | N-Trance