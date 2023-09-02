‘The Killer’: Michael Fassbender stars in David Fincher’s new Netflix movie

The teaser trailer has been released for David Fincher’s (‘Fight Club’) upcoming film ‘The Killer’.

Directed by Fincher, the film stars Michael Fassbender, Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, Sophie Charlotte and Tilda Swinton. You can watch the atmospheric trailer for the film at the top of this article.

After a fateful near-miss an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn’t personal.

The screenplay for ‘The Killer’ is by Andrew Kevin Walker and it’s based on the graphic novel series ‘The Killer’ written by Alexis Nolent (a.k.a Matz) and illustrated by Luc Jacamon, originally published in the French language by Editions Casterman. The film is produced by Ceán Chaffin, p.g.a.

‘The Killer’ will be released in select cinemas in October and on Netflix on 10th November 2023.