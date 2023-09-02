HomeFilm'The Killer': Michael Fassbender stars in David Fincher's new Netflix movie

‘The Killer’: Michael Fassbender stars in David Fincher’s new Netflix movie

Film
Pip Ellwood-Hughes
By Pip Ellwood-Hughes

The teaser trailer has been released for David Fincher’s (‘Fight Club’) upcoming film ‘The Killer’.

Directed by Fincher, the film stars Michael Fassbender, Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, Sophie Charlotte and Tilda Swinton. You can watch the atmospheric trailer for the film at the top of this article.

After a fateful near-miss an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn’t personal.

The screenplay for ‘The Killer’ is by Andrew Kevin Walker and it’s based on the graphic novel series ‘The Killer’ written by Alexis Nolent (a.k.a Matz) and illustrated by Luc Jacamon, originally published in the French language by Editions Casterman. The film is produced by Ceán Chaffin, p.g.a.

‘The Killer’ will be released in select cinemas in October and on Netflix on 10th November 2023.

Pip Ellwood-Hughes
Pip Ellwood-Hughes
Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.
Previous article
‘FAST X’: behind-the-scenes clip shows Vin Diesel reflecting on the franchise
Next article
‘Sumotherhood’: watch the trailer for Adam Deacon’s upcoming parody film

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Advertisement
Entertainment Focus

UK-based entertainment site offering news, reviews, interviews, features and much more!

info@entertainment-focus.com

Latest articles

Popular Categories

Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy