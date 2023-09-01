‘FAST X’: behind-the-scenes clip shows Vin Diesel reflecting on the franchise

‘FAST X’, the latest instalment in the huge ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise, is coming to 4K, Blu-ray and DVD from 4th September 2023 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, and we’ve got a behind-the-scenes clip to share with you.

In the clip, franchise star Vin Diesel talks about the surprising longevity of the franchise and the journey it’s been on. He says: “We never really anticipated that we would end up taking this franchise all over the world.”

Featuring behind-the-scenes footage and contributions from director Louis Leterrier, 2nd unit stunt co-ordinator Jack Gill, actor Luis Da Silva Jr., and picture vehicles supervisor Alex King, the clip gives you a feel of what it was like making the movie and the impact it’s had. You can watch the clip at the top of this article.

Ever since their saga started on the streets of L.A.’s underground racing scene, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have overcome impossible odds to outsmart, out-nerve and outdrive every foe. Yet when the team took down a nefarious kingpin back in Brazil, they had no idea his son Dante (Jason Momoa) was watching from the shadows. More lethal than any other enemy they’ve faced, Dante now rises as a terrifying new nemesis who’s fueled by revenge and determined to shatter their family and destroy everything and everyone that Dom loves. From London and Brazil to Antarctica and Rome, new alliances are forged and old enemies resurface. But everything changes after Dom discovers his eight-year-old son is Dante’s ultimate target.

Showcasing an all-star cast with full-throttle action and high-octane thrills, ‘FAST X’ stars Vin Diesel (The Fast and the Furious), Michelle Rodriguez (‘The Fast and the Furious’), Tyrese Gibson (‘2 Fast 2 Furious’), Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges (‘2 Fast 2 Furious’), John Cena (‘F9: The Fast Saga’), Nathalie Emmanuel (‘Furious 7’), Jordana Brewster (‘The Fast and the Furious’), Sung Kang (‘The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift’), Scott Eastwood, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, with Helen Mirren (‘The Fate of the Furious’), with Brie Larson (‘Captain Marvel’), with Rita Moreno, and Jason Statham (‘Furious 7’), and Jason Momoa (‘Aquaman’) and Charlize Theron (‘The Fate of the Furious) and a few surprise cameos from the franchise’s past.

‘FAST X’ races onto 4K, Blu-ray & DVD from 4th September 2023, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. It available now to Download & Keep.