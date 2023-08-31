Lifehouse – ‘Lifehouse’ vinyl review

Lifehouse began life as a trio – Jason Wade, Sergio Andrade and Jon ‘Diff’ Palmer – known as Blyss before changing their name for their major label debut ‘No Name Face’ in 2000. That album was certified 2x Platinum in the US and it spawned the major smash ‘Hanging By a Moment’, which peaked at number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. Over the years the line-up of the band has changed, with frontman and vocalist Jason Wade remaining the one constant, but Lifehouse has continued making music and touring. This week Music on Vinyl is releasing the band’s third album, the self-titled ‘Lifehouse’, on vinyl for the very first time.

Originally released in 2005, ‘Lifehouse’ saw Wade along with band members Rick Woolstenhulme, Jr and Bryce Soderberg, recover some commercial success after experiencing the dreaded second album slump with 2002’s ‘Stanley Climbfall’. Even though that record was another Top 10 hit, and it eventually went on to sell more than 1 million copies in the US, it didn’t launch any hits singles bringing the album cycle to a close after only two releases.

Three years later the band returned with ‘Lifehouse’ and the album got off to a much stronger start thanks to the success of lead single ‘You and Me’, which gave them their second Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. Unfortunately, that success didn’t lead to subsequent hits with second single ‘Blind’ failing to chart but the album went on to sell more than 3 million copies worldwide. The success of ‘You and Me’ was helped with the song being used in TV shows such as ‘Smallville’ (in which the band appeared onscreen), ‘Boston Legal’ and the long-running medical juggernaut ‘Grey’s Anatomy’.

For ‘Lifehouse’, the band worked with producer and singer Jude Cole, who had been the band’s manager. The end result is a collection of songs that moved away from the angst-ridden melodies the band were known for and into a lighter more radio-friendly sound. Still, thanks to Wade’s distinctive gritty voice, this album still sounded like Lifehouse so the adjustment wasn’t a huge one for fans to get used to. Listening back to ‘You and Me’ almost 20 years on, it’s clear to see why the song was such a hit at the time. Wade’s voice drives the song backed by an acoustic guitar on the verse, and the romantic lyrics ensured that this song was used in weddings for years to come (and to soundtrack key moments in TV shows).

It’s a real shame that the album didn’t produce more hits as there’s a real treasure trove of songs here. From the optimistic ‘All in All’, a song about remaining resilient through hard times, through to the album’s original closing track ‘The End Has Only Begun’, a gentle plea to live life while you can without reflecting on the could-have-beens. Album opener, ‘Come Back Down’, offers a familiar entry-way into the album with shimmering guitars and rock-leaning production while Wade sings about waiting for someone to come back to him.

Highlights on the album include the pop/grunge of ‘Better Luck Next Time’, which is heavy on mood and one of the rockier moments on the record, the bright ‘Days Go By’ driven by a stomping optimistic beat, and the indie-rock of ‘Undone’, a storming track with an infectious energy. Proving they can handle a ballad too, Lifehouse shine on the gentle ‘Walking Away’, a song that’s packed with emotion and a little more raw than the rest of the record.

For its vinyl debut, ‘Lifehouse’ has been pressed onto black 180-gram vinyl and it includes bonus track ‘Today’, which was previously only featured on the special edition run of album. The album’s striking artwork looks fantastic on the record sleeve and the release includes a full-colour inset with the lyrics and credits for the record.

‘Lifehouse’ is a solid rock album and it takes me right back to the mid-00s when life seemed less complicated. The sound the band had was on point for the pop/rock genre at the time and this record has aged remarkably well. Listening to it on glorious 180-gram vinyl gives it considerable depth that you simply just didn’t hear on the original CD release. Most people may know Lifehouse only because of ‘Hanging By a Moment’ but I recommend you grab yourself a copy of this album and find out what they’re really capable of.

Track listing: Side 1 – 1. Come Back Down 2. You and Me 3. Blind 4. All in All 5. Better Luck Next Time 6. Days Go By Side 2 – 1. Into the Sun 2. Undone 3. We’ll Never Know 4. Walking Away 5. Chapter One 6. The End Has Only Begun 7. Today (Bonus Track) Record label: Music on Vinyl Release date: 1st September 2023 Buy ‘Lifehouse’ on vinyl now

