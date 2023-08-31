Jade Eagleson announces his unapologetically Country album ‘Do It Anyway’

Jade Eagleson, the celebrated multi-PLATINUM Country artist, is gearing up to release his highly anticipated third studio album, ‘Do It Anyway’, set to debut on September 29, 2023. This 13-track collection masterfully combines contemporary flair with classic roots, delving into the profound aspects of life such as love, family, and personal growth – values that have been ingrained in Eagleson’s being from his early years as a sixth-generation farmer.

Growing up surrounded by the timeless melodies of classic country tunes, Eagleson’s musical journey was shaped by the authenticity of his upbringing. ‘Do It Anyway’ stands as a testament to his unwavering commitment to his inner essence and the enduring principles he holds dear. The album serves as a harmonious blend of modern sounds intertwined with themes that hold an eternal resonance.

Eagleson’s journey in crafting this album has been both a challenge and an immensely gratifying experience. He shares, “Putting this album out is equal parts terrifying and unbelievably rewarding, because it’s a collection of songs that really share who I am at my core.” With a musical foundation rooted in the classics, nurtured by his family’s rural lifestyle in Canada, Eagleson’s creative process was never influenced by fleeting trends. The title of the album itself signifies his resolute determination to stay true to his essence, regardless of the shifting tides of the music industry.

The album’s sonic tapestry is further enriched by the participation of legendary musicians, including Paul Franklin and Brent Mason, known for their iconic contributions to ’80s and ’90s country. Teaming up with the contemporary creativity of Todd Clark (associated with artists like Dua Lipa, Noah Kahan, and Phillip Phillips), the album encapsulates a fresh and distinctive country sound that reverberates throughout its tracks.

‘Do It Anyway’ boasts an array of captivating tracks, including the already-released ‘Neon Dreamin’,’ a quintessential summer night anthem, the classic cowboy tribute ‘Rodeo Queen,’ and the neo-traditional hit ‘Honky Talkin’.’ Notably, Eagleson takes a Western spin on One Direction’s pop hit with his rendition of ‘Steal My Girl.’ Building on his breakthrough hit ‘Got Your Name On It,’ Eagleson’s music has amassed over a quarter-billion global streams and garnered 100M+ views on YouTube, showcasing his enduring appeal and upward trajectory.

Having entered the music scene in 2018, Eagleson has captivated over a million fans with his live performances. His busiest summer to date has seen him grace the stages of prominent festivals such as Cavendish Beach Music Festival, The Calgary Stampede, Quonset Days, Sunfest Country Music Festival, Lucknow’s Music in the Fields, and a standout performance at LASSO. To stay updated on Eagleson’s latest news and developments, follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and visit his official website at www.jadeeagleson.com.

‘Do It Anyway’ Tracklist

Neon Dreamin’ (Dylan Guthro, Kelly Archer, Gordie Sampson) Shakin’ In Them Boots (Jacob Durrett, Blake Pendergrass, James Barker) Telluride (John Pierce, Blake Pendergrass, Travis Wood) Still Gonna Be You (Jade’s Version) (Jade Eagleson, Todd Clark, Travis Wood, Gavin Slate) A Lot In A Little Town (Travis Wood, Summer Overstreet, Jacob Davis) Whiskey Around It (Todd Clark, Travis Wood, Jade Eagleson) Do It Anyway (Chase McGill, Matt Jenkins, Ashley Gorley) Rodeo Queen (Daryl Scott, Jade Eagleson) Steal My Girl (Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Ed Drewett, Wayne Hector, Julian Bunetta, John Ryan) Some Cowboy (Derek Bahr, Dave Sampson, Jade Eagleson) Honky Tonkin’ (Joe Fox, Griffen Palmer, Geoff Warburton) Coulda Fooled Me (Todd Clark, Travis Wood, Jade Eagleson) That’s What Love Looks Like (Larry Fleet, Will Bundy)

Produced by Todd Clark (tracks marked with *) Produced by Chris Bray and Ben Miller (track marked with +)