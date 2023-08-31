Introducing Stella Prince: A rising star in the Country & Americana music scene ahead of her UK tour in October

Born amidst the rich musical tapestry of Woodstock, NY and now making waves from the heart of Nashville, Stella Prince emerges as a distinctive and remarkable talent within the realm of country, Americana, and roots music. With an authenticity that resonates and lyrics that touch the soul, her captivating original compositions delve deep into the emotions of her listeners, creating an unbreakable bond with a diverse and multi-generational audience.As anticipation builds around the release of her latest single, ‘Two-Faced,’ Stella Prince is gearing up to cross the Atlantic for a series of captivating live performances across the United Kingdom this upcoming October and November. The tour will include headline shows at some of London’s most iconic venues, including the esteemed Spice of Life in Soho, the charming setting of The Bedford in Balham, and the intimate vibes of The Betsy Trotwood and The Gladstone Arms.

For her latest musical endeavor, Stella had the honor of collaborating with the accomplished Nashville-based pedal steel guitarist, Grammy-winning record producer, and esteemed educator, Steve Fishell, renowned for his work with musical legends like Dolly Parton, John Prine, Mavis Staples, and Emmylou Harris.

“There’s something uniquely enchanting about Stella Prince’s voice,” Fishell muses. “The moment I first heard her sing, I was transported, and I believe you’ll experience the same magic.”With a compelling emotional intensity that grabs listeners from the outset, coupled with Fishell’s mesmerising pedal steel accompaniment, ‘Two-Faced’ captivates with its haunting opening lines: “You got her right where you wanted… Lonely enough so she’d take the bait… Blinded by words that were only an empty promise… Desperation paves way for mistakes.” Yet, it’s in the chorus that the song’s core message lies: ‘There’s all kinds of empty… but the hardest one to take… is lies that seem tempting… Loneliness is two-faced.’Stella shares, “My ultimate aspiration is for someone to hear my song and think, ‘That’s exactly how I feel…’ I aim for my music to resonate universally, transcending generations and touching on the spectrum of human emotions: loneliness, fear, and everything in between.”

Self-produced and recorded at Nashville’s revered Sound Stage Studios on the illustrious Music Row (a studio with a storied legacy that boasts associations with musical legends including Johnny Cash, George Strait, Miranda Lambert, and Buddy Guy), ‘Two Faced’ stands as a testament to Stella’s artistic growth. The recording process, overseen by Sound Engineer Kameron Luchterhand, known for his work with luminaries like Carrie Underwood, Devon Allman, and Luke Combs, was a transformative experience for Stella.Reflecting on the recording journey, Stella reminisces, “It was an incredible experience—my first time recording with a full band. In fact, ‘Two-Faced’ marked the turning point, being the first song I recorded with more than just myself. It was a wild and surreal adventure.” Joining Stella at SoundStage were a talented ensemble of Nashville musicians, including Ben Garrett (keys, guitar), PJ Schreiner (drums), Mike Dunton (electric guitar), and Father Phillip (bass), all contributing to the vibrant “live recording” energy that infuses the track.

Stella Prince’s music embodies a rare fusion of heartfelt storytelling and musical finesse. As she continues to captivate audiences worldwide, ‘Two-Faced’ serves as a testament to her artistic journey and the profound emotional connections she forges through her art.



Saturday 21st October The Drawing Room Chesham

Sunday 22nd October Spice of Life, Soho London

http://substancegigs.com/showdetails.php?sid=1057&vid=&pa=3

Monday 23rd October Temperance Leamington Spa

Tuesday 24th October The Gladstone Arms, Southwark London

Free entry. Reserve seating: https://www.facebook.com/thegladpub

Wednesday 25th October The Bedford, Balham London

Free entry: https://thebedford.com/

Thursday 2nd November The Greystones Sheffield

http://www.wegottickets.com/event/589263

Friday 3rd November Forty-Five Vinyl Café York

Saturday 4th November Town Hall Kirton in Lindsay*

https://www.wegottickets.com/event/586010#tickets *Support to Lauren Housley

Monday 6th November Thirty Cafe & Eatery Filey