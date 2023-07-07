Jade Eagleson releases nostalgic Country anthem “Neon Dreamin'” as teaser for upcoming album

Multi-platinum country artist Jade Eagleson continues his mission to bring traditional country music back into the spotlight with the release of his latest single, “Neon Dreamin’.” This captivating track embraces the exhilaration of instant attraction amidst the charm of a small-town bar on a summer night. Serving as a sneak peek into his forthcoming album, set to debut this fall, “Neon Dreamin'” showcases Eagleson’s commitment to preserving the essence of traditional country music.

Written by acclaimed Nashville songwriters Gordie Sampson, Kelly Archer, and Dylan Guthro, “Neon Dreamin'” transports listeners back to the excitement of love-at-first-sight while evoking a sense that it might be too good to be true. Honoring the timeless country sound that Eagleson grew up listening to, the song features infectious harmonies and showcases his powerful lead vocals. With this release, Eagleson firmly establishes himself as a unique presence in the modern country landscape.

In addition to his recent release, Eagleson recently joined some of the biggest names in Country music to contribute to the compilation album ‘Growin’ Up Country, Vol. 1 (Apple Music)’. Filled with kid-friendly tunes, the album holds a special place in Eagleson’s heart as it provides music that his own young son can enjoy. Eagleson’s featured song, titled ‘Good Friends’, can be found on the album, available now across all platforms.

This weekend, Eagleson is set to grace the stage of the Cavendish Beach Music Festival, joining a lineup of celebrated artists. Fans can also catch him at various festivals in the coming months, including The Calgary Stampede, LASSO, Quonset Days, Sunfest Country Music Festival, and Lucknow’s Music in the Fields. As Eagleson continues to unveil more unreleased music in the coming months, his fans can expect a summer filled with toe-tapping tracks that embody the spirit of country music.