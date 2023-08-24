Win ‘Bel-Air’ Season 1 on Blu-ray

A new, gritty version of ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’, executive produced by Will Smith, and inspired by Morgan Cooper’s viral trailer that reimagined the iconic, culture-defining ‘90s sitcom. ‘Bel-Air’ takes a fresh and raw approach to this world of swagger, style, and aspiration while exploring Will’s complex journey through a current lens. This box-set, released on 28th August 2023, contains all 10 episodes from the hit first season.

The series features an ensemble cast that introduces Jabari Banks as Will (who was born and raised in West Philadelphia, not sure if he spent most of his days in a playground though) and a creative team that includes Cooper, who serves as director, co-writer, and executive producer.

Set in modern-day America, Bel-Air imagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.

The series also stars Cassandra Freeman, Jimmy Akingbola, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Jordan L. Jones and Adrian Holmes.

