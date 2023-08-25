First Time Flyers rock out on the raucous, good-time anthem ‘Don’t Tempt Me’

In an astonishing whirlwind of musical prowess, First Time Flyers have set the stage ablaze within their first half-year as a band. From gracing the Country 2 Country event at the iconic O2 Arena to achieving a sold-out debut headline performance in London within a mere three weeks, the band has left an indelible mark. Their meteoric rise culminated in a breathtaking sixth live performance, where they shared the spotlight with none other than Bruce Springsteen & The Chicks at BST Hyde Park. Now the band release fabulous new song, ‘Don’t Tempt Me’.

‘Don’t Tempt Me’ is an audacious and charismatic single, much adored by both fans and the band members themselves. It represents a departure into their rock-inspired persona. Embellished with riveting guitar riffs and soaring vocals, ‘Don’t Tempt Me’ is an auditory delight bound to bring a grin to even the most stoic of faces.

When four accomplished artists decided to fuse their collective experiences of receiving standing ovations at illustrious venues such as the Grand Ole Opry and the Ryman Auditorium, alongside their rich history as major label artists with an array of national tours and Radio 2 playlist inclusions, it was destined to yield exceptional results.

Credit: First Time Flyers

Vicki, Jake, Poppy, and Tim possess an innate ability to craft infectious melodies that exude positivity, all enveloped in the cozy embrace of their four-part harmonies. A quartet composed of multi-talented lead vocalists and instrumentalists, First Time Flyers epitomize self-driven artists who seamlessly integrate their music production prowess with an artistic eye for concept and design in every endeavor they undertake.

Beyond their musical synergy, these four individuals are a testament to the epitome of camaraderie. As long-standing friends and artistic collaborators, their stage presence radiates the comfort and familiarity that stems from sharing a profound bond. This genuine connection is palpable, extending a warm invitation to audiences and media alike to step into their inner circle and experience the magic firsthand.

With a string of awe-inspiring achievements and an unwavering dedication to their craft, First Time Flyers are not merely a band; they are a force to be reckoned with. As their journey soars to new heights, they continue to captivate hearts and minds, solidifying their status as a rising star in the musical firmament. Keep an ear out for the resounding echoes of ‘Don’t Tempt Me’, a testament to their unwavering passion and artistic evolution.