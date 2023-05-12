First Time Flyers release new song ‘Forget You’ ahead of their sold out London show next week

With their high energy, honest lyrics and stunning harmonies, First Time Flyers are the UK’s answer to Lady A. With a sold out debut headline show in London and multiple festivals coming up, they have an exciting summer ahead. There’s no doubt that they are making waves, and their new single ‘Forget You’ is released today! (12th May) Layered harmonies, Fleetwood Mac-esque guitars and lyrics that put a smile on your face are a feature of this song.

Straight in with the hook, heavy attitude and the truth. ‘Forget You’ will have you taking back your power & holding the finger up to the person who played you. A head vs heart song, knowing all the reasons you should walk away from a toxic relationship, but allowing temptation to sway you. We saw the band perform the song at the C2C festival in March recently and that chorus and the imminent feeling that an F-bomb is going to be dropped at any moment put a smile on our faces but the band can confirm that no swear words were used in the making of this song!

We interviewed First Time Flyers earlier in the year and if you missed it or simply want to re-connect with the band again you can read that interview right here.

When 4 best friends decided to combine their experience of standing ovations at the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium, a wealth of West End theatres, as well as their history as major label artists with numerous national tours & Radio 2 playlisting under their belts, the results were always going to be exceptional.

Vicki, Jake, Poppy & Tim have an undeniable ear for feel good melodies, wrapped in the warmth of 4 part harmony. A band made up of 4 lead vocalists & multi-instrumentalists, First Time Flyers are the ultimate self-starters, welcoming into the mix their music production skill set, alongside their eye for concept & design with everything they do.

The quartet are the epitome of band mates. Long-time friends & collaborators, their energy, personalities & connection come from a safe place of feeling comfortable in each other’s company & they always bring that rapport to the stage, welcoming in audiences & media to their inner circle.