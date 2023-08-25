Aaron Watson releases two new songs, including a cover of ‘9 to 5’, from his upcoming ‘Cover Girl’ project

Before the current crop of Texan artists like Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum, Drake Milligan and Randall King hit big here in the UK Aaron Watson was touring & playing shows to loyal & appreciative fans. The pandemic and then an enforced rest because of vocal surgery derailed his plans a little but he’s back now and firing on all cylinders with his new duets project, ‘Cover Girl.’

Earlier in the year Watson released covers of Taylor Swift’s ‘Never Grow Up’ with his daughter, Jolee, and ‘Seven Year Ache’ with Jenna Paulette. We were thrilled to talk to him all about it and you can read that interview right here.

Today, Friday August 25th, Watson releases two more songs from the project. A cover of Dolly Parton’s iconic ‘9 to 5’ with Kylie Frey and Lady Gaga’s ‘Million Reasons’ featuring Morgan Myles.

The full ‘Cover Girl’ album is a project near and dear to Waton’s heart, as it started out as a way to share outstanding songs recorded by female artists with his 13-year-old daughter, Jolee Kate. It’s his way of honoring female musicians and songs of the past while highlighting and raising up future female country music stars.