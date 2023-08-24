‘Theater Camp’ review

The American indie ‘mockumentary’ has been a staple of the film calendar for many a year. Such classics as ‘Drop Dead Gorgeous’, ‘Best In Show’ and ‘This is Spinal Tap’ have delivered some of the funniest big screen comedies of recent times, and this is where ‘Theater Camp’ draws its inspiration from. With more than just a passing nod in the direction of Christopher Guest’s past glories, ‘Theater Camp’ shines a documentary-style light onto a traditional American institution – summer camp – with this one focussing on the trials, tribulations, and drama of theatre camp, and how it’s dealing with a tragedy close to home.

Joan Rubinsky (The Mandalorian’s Amy Sedaris) has been running her theatre summer camp for kids for many years. Along with her friend Rita Cohen (Caroline Aaron) they have scoured the school districts to find the most promising young talent to hone their craft during the summer season. When Joan is taken ill and falls into a coma, it’s left to her well-meaning, but completely out-of-his-depth son Troy (Jimmy Tatro) to save the day and take over running the camp – the show must go on after all! With creditors on his back and the future of the camp in jeopardy, Troy must hope that his faculty of teachers can rally the kids to produce a showstopper to close the summer season with. Enter best-friends Rebecca-Diane (Molly Gordon) and Amos (Ben Platt), theatre camp’s two leading tutors who have some big ideas for the finale.

It’s safe to say Molly Gordon is definitely going to be the next breakout star of Hollywood. She elevates everything she’s in and has an incredible screen presence that showcases star quality in abundance. Gordon co-wrote and directed this with Nick Lieberman (with Noah Galvin also doubling up as co-scripter and supporting star). Gordon has a great eye for comedic timing and is an absolute joy to watch.

The ensemble is where ‘Theater Camp’ gets its biggest applause. I’ve mentioned how Molly Gordon is sensational in this, Noah Galvin is very entertaining as the long-suffering Glenn Winthrop who may just hold the magic to keep the show going. Ben Platt as Amos Klobuchar is the perfect partner for Molly Gordon’s character Rebecca-Diane to bounce off – their relationship born from her unrequited crush on him before he came out, and their dysfunctional friendship now which seems to be showing some signs of stress. Jimmy Tatro does a wonderful job here as the kind natured broski Troy Rubinsky, who is clueless about the world he’s inherited but is still optimistically determined to make it work.

‘The Bear’ star Ayo Edebiri steals her scenes as Janet Walch, a chancer who blags her way into the Theater Camp claiming to be able to do numerous teaching jobs. Nathan Lee Graham is hilarious with the students as Clive DeWitt, in his dogged pursuit of fabulous perfection onstage through dance, and the legendary Amy Sedaris is gold as Joan Rubinsky. It’s a small role, but Sedaris proves that she absolutely captivates every scene she’s in with her unmistakable comedy stylings.

In the best way, ‘Theater Camp’ channels all of those familiar mockumentaries we love from the past and delivers a very entertaining romp that’s full of good characters and some ridiculously silly circumstance. This won’t change the world, but for its slender 92mins, ‘Theater Camp’ guarantees its willing audience lots of laughs and eccentric characters to fully get behind. In a summer filled with loud blockbuster movies, it’s refreshing to get a small indie comedy that revels in its own quirkiness. ‘Theater Camp’ acts as a worthy flag-bearer for the lovers of musical theatre and the natural comedic drama surrounding life whilst treading the boards.

Cast: Molly Gordon, Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Jimmy Tatro, Amy Sedaris, Ayo Edebiri, Nathan Lee Graham, Caroline Aaron, Owen Thiele, Patti Harrison Director: Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman Writer: Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman, Noah Galvin Certificate: 12A Duration: 92 mins Released by: Disney/Searchlight Release date: 25th August 2023