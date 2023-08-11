‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’: watch a spotlight feature on Pete Davidson as Mirage

‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ is coming to Download & Keep on Monday (14th August 2023) and we’ve got a behind-the-scenes clip to share with you.

In the clip, which you can watch at the top of this article, you can take a look at Pete Davidson getting into character as Mirage. Writer Jon Hoeber and director Steven Caple Jr. talk about Davidson’s role in the film and how he brought his character to life.

In ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Optimus Prime and the Autobots take on their biggest challenge yet! When a new threat capable of destroying the entire planet emerges, they must team up with a powerful faction known as the Maximals. With the fate of humanity hanging in the balance, Noah (Anthony Ramos) and Elena (Dominique Fishback) will do whatever it takes to help the Transformers as they engage in the ultimate battle to save Earth.

Fans who purchase the film on Digital and Blu-ray, 4K UHD, 4K UHD + Blu-ray SteelBook and HMV exclusive 4K UHD + Blu-ray SteelBook can immerse themselves in the world of ‘Transformers’. Take a deeper look at the Autobots, Maximals and Terrorcons, as well as the humans at the center of the film. See how filmmakers recreated 90s New York City through incredible set design, music, and fashion. Go behind-the-scenes of the eye-popping action, from the edge-of-your seat car chase on the streets of New York City to the mesmerizing battle on the mountains of Machu Picchu, Peru. Plus, check out deleted and extended scenes not seen in theatres.

‘Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts’ is available to Download & Keep from the 14th August 2023 and on DVD, Blu-ray, 4K UHD, 4K UHD + Blu-ray SteelBook and HMV exclusive 4K UHD + Blu-ray SteelBook 9th October 2023.