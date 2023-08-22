HomeFilm'Cassandro': trailer released for Gael García Bernal's new wrestling biopic

‘Cassandro’: trailer released for Gael García Bernal’s new wrestling biopic

Film
Pip Ellwood-Hughes
By Pip Ellwood-Hughes

‘Cassandro’, the new wrestling biopic starring Gael García Bernal based on a true story, arrives on Prime Video in September and now you can see what to expect with the release of the trailer.

Directed by Roger Ross Williams, and written by David Teague & Roger Ross Williams, the film also stars Roberta Colindrez, Perla De La Rosa, Joaquín Cosío, and Raúl Castillo with special appearances from El Hijo del Santo and Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio (aka Bad Bunny).

Cassandro
Credit: Prime Video

Saúl Armendáriz, a gay amateur wrestler from El Paso, rises to international stardom after he creates the character ‘Cassandro,’ the “Liberace of Lucha Libre.” In the process, he upends not just the macho wrestling world, but also his own life.

‘Cassandro’ is produced by Gerardo Gatica, Todd Black, David Bloomfield, Ted Hope and Julie Goldman, and executive produced by Gael García Bernal, Paula Amor, Mariana Rodríguez Cabarga, A. Müffelmann, Matías Penachino, David Teague, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch.

‘Cassandro’ will be released in select cinemas on 15th September 2023 and on Prime Video on 22nd September 2023.

Pip Ellwood-Hughes
Pip Ellwood-Hughes
Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.
Previous article
‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’: watch producer Lorenzo Di Bonaventura talk about the newest film

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Advertisement
Entertainment Focus

UK-based entertainment site offering news, reviews, interviews, features and much more!

info@entertainment-focus.com

Latest articles

Popular Categories

Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy