‘Cassandro’: trailer released for Gael García Bernal’s new wrestling biopic

‘Cassandro’, the new wrestling biopic starring Gael García Bernal based on a true story, arrives on Prime Video in September and now you can see what to expect with the release of the trailer.

Directed by Roger Ross Williams, and written by David Teague & Roger Ross Williams, the film also stars Roberta Colindrez, Perla De La Rosa, Joaquín Cosío, and Raúl Castillo with special appearances from El Hijo del Santo and Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio (aka Bad Bunny).

Credit: Prime Video

Saúl Armendáriz, a gay amateur wrestler from El Paso, rises to international stardom after he creates the character ‘Cassandro,’ the “Liberace of Lucha Libre.” In the process, he upends not just the macho wrestling world, but also his own life.

‘Cassandro’ is produced by Gerardo Gatica, Todd Black, David Bloomfield, Ted Hope and Julie Goldman, and executive produced by Gael García Bernal, Paula Amor, Mariana Rodríguez Cabarga, A. Müffelmann, Matías Penachino, David Teague, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch.

‘Cassandro’ will be released in select cinemas on 15th September 2023 and on Prime Video on 22nd September 2023.