‘Fingernails’ coming to Apple TV+ in November – watch the trailer

The trailer and key art have been released for Apple Original Film ‘Fingernails’.

Starring Jessie Buckley, Riz Ahmed, Jeremy Allen White and Luke Wilson, the film is the second feature and first English-language film from visionary director/writer/producer Christos Nikou, whose directorial debut was the critically acclaimed ‘Apples’. Take a look at the key art below:

Anna (Buckley) and Ryan (White) have found true love. It’s been proven by a controversial new technology. There’s just one problem: Anna still isn’t sure. Then she takes a position at a love testing institute, and meets Amir (Ahmed).

‘Fingernails’ is co-written by Nikou, Stavros Raptis and Sam Steiner. In addition to Nikou, the film is produced by Cate Blanchett, Andrew Upton and Coco Francini for Dirty Films and Lucas Wiesendanger for FilmNation Entertainment. It is executive produced by FilmNation Entertainment’s Glen Basner, Milan Popelka, and Alison Cohen alongside Ashley Fox, Kevin Lafferty and Jerome Duboz.

‘Fingernails’ will arrive in select cinemas and on Apple TV+ on 3rd November 2023.