Heartland Country/Rock artist Matt Jordan releases the uplifting track ‘Steering Wheel’

Country and heartland rock artist Matt Jordan has unveiled his latest single ‘Steering Wheel’ now available for streaming on all major platforms. The soulful tune, a collaborative effort between Jordan and songwriter Jarrett Hartness, has been masterfully produced by none other than Grammy Award-nominated producer Sal Oliveri, renowned for his work with artists like P!nk and Chris Stapleton. ‘Steering Wheel’ marks the third release from Jordan’s highly anticipated upcoming project.

There’s more to ‘Steering Wheel’ than just a catchy melody and skillful production. The song comes with a heartfelt backstory, one that reveals the depth of Matt Jordan’s personal journey. Known for his restless spirit and an eagerness to embrace new horizons, Jordan shares that the inspiration behind the single was his own young son.

As Jordan explains, “When I conceived the idea for this song, my thoughts were consumed by my four-year-old son. He embodies all the qualities of exuberant boyhood – untamed, adventurous, untainted by the complexities of life. In him, I see glimpses of my own past and nature. My previous songs and interviews have often touched upon my inclination to fast-forward to the next chapter of life, struggling to be fully present in the current moment. ‘Steering Wheel’ became a heartfelt message to my son, an urging to relish and safeguard his innocence and liberty before the harsh realities of the world encroach.”

The significance of the song didn’t stop there. Jordan soon realized that the song’s message struck a chord within his own heart, serving as a personal reminder to find contentment and mindfulness in the present. He acknowledges the fleeting nature of childhood, recognizing that his children will soon mature and embark on their own paths. As Jordan reflects, “These moments with my kids are fleeting, and I refuse to let my perpetual pursuit of the next aspiration blind me to the beauty of now – a phase I am determined to savor.”

Matt Jordan’s ‘Steering Wheel’ is more than just a single; it’s a melodious testament to the essence of life’s most innocent and unrestrained moments. The collaboration with Sal Oliveri, a maestro of his craft, infuses the song with an undeniable charm that captures listeners from the very first note. With the upcoming project promising more heartfelt offerings, fans of Matt Jordan can eagerly anticipate the musical journey that lies ahead.

If you are new to Matt Jordan why not check out our ‘Best of’ playlist below:

As ‘Steering Wheel’ plays on repeat and resonates in the hearts of listeners, its message echoes loud and clear – a reminder to cherish the unblemished joy of the present and to navigate life’s twists and turns with the same enthusiasm as a child gripping the wheel of their first bicycle.