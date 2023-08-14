Charles Esten unveils debut album release date & drops the muscular ‘Down the Road’ with Eric Paslay

In a remarkable testament to his multifaceted talents, the versatile entertainer Charles Esten is poised to release his highly anticipated independent debut album, titled ‘Love Ain’t Pretty’ on January 26, 2024. Fans are invited to secure their early access by pre-saving and pre-adding the album now.

A meticulously crafted opus that has been over a decade in the making, ‘Love Ain’t Pretty’ began its evolution when Esten stepped into the spotlight as Deacon Claybourne on ABC/CMT’s hit show Nashville. This album serves as a testament to Esten’s evolution as a singer-songwriter, showcasing his profound understanding of the complexities of the human experience. Collaborating with acclaimed songwriters such as Jon Nite, Eric Paslay, Gary Burr, Leslie Satcher, and more, Esten co-wrote all 14 tracks, delving deep into themes of intense love, introspection, and life’s boundless dimensions.

Guided by the skilled hands of producer Marshall Altman (known for his work with artists like Frankie Ballard and Matt Nathanson), ‘Love Ain’t Pretty’ boasts a harmonious blend of Country Rock’s energetic momentum and the intimate charm of rural roots. Esten’s warm, soulful vocals add a layer of authenticity, creating a serene yet captivating auditory experience.

Reflecting a lifetime of personal growth the album embodies its title’s paradoxical sentiment. While not always basking in perfection, the journey has been undeniably beautiful. The album has already shared a glimpse of its magic with the releases of ‘One Good Move,’ ‘A Little Right Now’ and ‘In A Bar Somewhere.’ Up next is a compelling collaboration titled ‘Down The Road’ featuring the accomplished Eric Paslay. The track emanates a jangling Country / Rock vibe infused with relentless energy and some big Springsteen-esque moments. Penned by Esten, Paslay, and Dylan Altman, the song’s resilient message harmonises with its high-octane musicality. The relentless pulse, electrifying guitar riffs, and invigorating vocal interplay between Esten and Paslay encapsulate the tenacity required to chase dreams and persevere, even in the face of uncertainty.

‘Down The Road (feat. Eric Paslay)’ serves as a beacon of optimism, a light amidst darkness, encouraging listeners to embrace their path and embark on a fearless journey towards destiny. The track’s fervent spirit ignites a passion for greatness and determination to overcome obstacles.

‘Love Ain’t Pretty’ is more than an album; it’s a profound voyage through life’s intricate tapestry. Charles Esten’s musical prowess, combined with the collaboration of notable talents and the guidance of esteemed producer Marshall Altman, has birthed a collection that will undoubtedly resonate with audiences as a timeless and cherished masterpiece. As the album’s release date approaches, anticipation continues to build, and fans are invited to secure their place in this musical journey by pre-saving today.

Track list:

1. ‘Love Ain’t Pretty’ (Charles Esten, Marshall Altman, Jimmy Yeary)

2. ‘A Little Right Now’ (Charles Esten, Jacob Lyda, Brian Maher)

3. ‘One Good Move’ (Charles Esten, Sam Backoff, Zarni deVette, Elise Hayes)

4. ‘In A Bar Somewhere’ (Charles Esten, Jason Gantt, Neil Medley)

5. ‘I Ain’t’ (Charles Esten, Brad Crisler, James LeBlanc)

6. ‘Another Song About You’ (Charles Esten, Colin Elmore)

7. ‘When Love Ain’t Love’ (Charles Esten, Jeffrey East)

8. ‘Candlelight’ (Charles Esten, Kenny Alphin, Eric Paslay)

9. ‘Back In My Life Again’ (Charles Esten, Marcus Hummon, Bryan Todd)

10. ‘Make You Happy’ (Charles Esten, Gary Burr, Jon D’Agostino)

11. ‘Willing To Try’ (Charles Esten, Gary Burr)

12. ‘Maybe I’m Alright’ (Charles Esten, Leslie Satcher)

13. ‘Down The Road (feat. Eric Paslay)’ (Charles Esten, Eric Paslay, Dylan Altman)

14. ‘Somewhere In The Sunshine’ (Charles Esten, Jon Nite)