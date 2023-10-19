Get to know heartland Country Rocker Matt Jordan ahead of new single ‘Don’t Mean’ with our ‘Best Of’ playlist

Dive into the raw emotion of a breakup with Matt Jordan’s latest single, ‘Don’t Mean,’ available Friday on all streaming platforms. The poignant track, penned by Jordan himself and produced by Grammy-Award nominated producer Sal Oliveri (known for his work with P!nk and Chris Stapleton), paints a vivid picture of the lingering feelings after parting ways.

In this soul-stirring ballad, Jordan captures the essence of heartache, exploring the small, tangible reminders of a past relationship that surface long after the goodbye. He shares, “I think anyone who’s been through a rough breakup will relate to this song. Sometimes saying goodbye, or watching someone leave your life, doesn’t mean you’ve come to terms with it. That’s what this song is about – just seeing that person in everything around you, even after they’re gone. Trying to move on, but just not being ready to, no matter what you do.”

Get to know Matt better by listening to this ‘Best Of’ playlist that we’ve put together:

‘Don’t Mean’ is the fifth instalment from Jordan’s upcoming project, following the success of his previous releases like ‘Steal Away the Night,’ ‘Steering Wheel,’ ‘Always A Girl’ and ‘Anyone But Me.’ These tracks have garnered praise and found spots on popular playlists such as Spotify’s Country Rocks, New Music Nashville, Next From Nashville, New Music Friday: Country, and Fresh Finds: Country, among others.

This talented artist recently dropped his latest album in three versions: The Gamble (October 2022); The Gamble – Deluxe Edition (February 2023); and The Gamble LIVE Edition (April 2023), all of which received critical acclaim. Jordan’s hit single, ‘The Good Fight,’ soared to #70 on the Music Row Chart and #26 on the CDX True Indie Chart. The music video for ‘Wrangler’ even caught the eye of Jeep®, leading to its feature on the company’s social media platforms.

With his distinctive Heartland Rock meets Country sound, Matt Jordan is carving out his own niche in today’s music scene, sharing stages with esteemed artists like Travis Tritt, Chris Young, Kip Moore, Parmalee, and Chris Lane.

‘Don’t Mean’ will be available for streaming on Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and all major streaming platforms. Fans can look forward to the release of the Official Lyric Video on Matt Jordan’s YouTube Channel next Friday.

Catch Matt Jordan live at one of his upcoming tour dates:

UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

10/20: The Carson Center (with Easton Corbin) – Paducah, KY

11/9: The Center for Performing Arts (with Easton Corbin) – Carmel, IN

11/11: Off Broadway (with Troy Cartwright) – St. Louis, MO

11/26: Hometown Sounds Festival – St. Louis, MO

For more information and updates, visit Matt Jordan’s official website. Get ready to experience the heartache, the healing, and the hope in ‘Don’t Mean’ as Matt Jordan continues to captivate audiences with his soulful storytelling.