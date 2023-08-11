Exclusive: Watch the video to ‘Rolling Stones’ from Sinead Burgess here ahead of anywhere else in the world

A song for lovers of the magical 70’s, with Sinead’s vocals reminiscent of Linda Ronstadt, ‘Rolling Stones’ from Sinead Burgess will resonate with anyone who has a soundtrack to their first love story and has the power to transport their soul back to times that have passed. With its powerful hook, roaring harmonica throughout, and a killer guitar solo, the song really captures the spirit of the time. This is Sinead’s first new release in two years and it’s one hell of a comeback! We are proud to host an exclusive 72 hour premiere of the video to this terrific song.

When asked about the song, Sinead said “I originally had the idea for this song a while back, thinking about the ability music has to instantly transport you to a moment in your life. Whether it’s a whole record, an artist or a song, anytime I hear something from a pivotal time in my life, it brings me right back to where it impacted me. Sometimes it can be a sad moment, other times it’s more a postcard from a place you knew once. This one is a feeling of joyful celebration of a time in your life where all that mattered was the moment you were in & the people you were with. The feeling of coming of age and all the highs that come with it.

I got together on Zoom with my friend and co-writer Brian Koppelman and played him the very bare bones of what I had, which sounded and felt completely different to what we ended up with! We turned it completely upside down and re-wrote the whole thing which brought it to such a special place. Brian said “man, this needs to feel like a 70s folk rock song”. He was so right, it took on a new life in that session!

I wanted the production to encompass all of the things I love about that era of music, my favourite era! I wanted it to feel like a jam session full of backing vocals, killer bass lines, blaring harmonica, a 70s boxy guitar solo and a slamming drummer. I really wanted to be true to the honesty and joy we felt when writing it. I was fortunate enough to get the legendary Steve Gorman (Black Crowes, Stereophonics) to play on this and he really brought it home to where it needed to be!”