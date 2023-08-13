‘Vacation Friends 2’ coming to Disney+ this month – watch the trailer

20th Century Studios’ hit comedy ‘Vacation Friends’ is getting a sequel! ‘Vacation Friends 2’ is coming to Disney+ this month and you can watch the trailer for it right here.

The film reunites ‘Vacation Friends’ writer-director Clay Tarver and stars John Cena, Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji and Meredith Hagner with new co-stars Carlos Santos, Ronny Chieng, Jamie Hector and Steve Buscemi. It is produced by Todd Garner and Stuart Besser.

Picking up a few months after the end of ‘Vacation Friends’, this uproarious sequel finds newly married couple Marcus (Howery) and Emily (Orji) inviting their uninhibited besties Ron (Cena) and Kyla (Hagner), who are also newly married and have a baby, to join them for a vacation when Marcus lands an all-expenses-paid trip to a Caribbean resort. His reason for travelling there in the first place is to meet with the owners of the resort to bid on a construction contract for a hotel they own in Chicago.

But when Kyla’s incarcerated father Reese (Buscemi) is released from San Quentin and shows up at the resort unannounced at the worst possible moment, things get out of control, upending Marcus’ best laid plans and turning the vacation friends’ perfect trip into total chaos.

‘Vacation Friends 2’ debuts on 25th August 2023 on Disney+.