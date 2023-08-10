Restless Road announce release of their debut album ‘Last Rodeo’

Rising country trio, Restless Road, comprising the talented trio Zach Beeken, Garrett Nichols, and Colton Pack, has just announced the much-awaited release of their debut album ‘Last Rodeo,’ slated to drop on October 20th. The album, boasting an impressive lineup of 18 tracks, presents a blend of fresh hits and beloved favorites, giving fans a taste of the group’s distinctive sound. We interviewed the guys in January on the Kane Brown UK tour if you want to read it again or missed it the first time.

The trio’s musical journey has been marked by determination and resilience, a testament to their commitment to pursuing their dreams. According to Restless Road, “If you had told us a few years ago that we would be in this position today, we wouldn’t have believed it. This album is a reflection of our journey – the highs and lows, the challenges and triumphs. It’s a celebration of never giving up and staying the course, no matter the obstacles. We’re beyond thrilled to share this monumental achievement with our fans.”

‘Last Rodeo’ Album Tracklist:

Last Rodeo (Trannie Anderson/Lindsay Rimes/Garrett Nichols/Zach Beeken/Colton Pack) Head Over Heels (Zach Beeken/Garrett Nichols/Colton Pack/Jacob Rice/Kyle Sturrock) Growing Old With You (Charles Kelley/Jordan Minton/Jordan Reynolds) Could’ve Been a Love Song (Zach Crowell/Ben Hayslip/Hunter Phelps) Roll Tide Roll (Zach Beeken/Garrett Nichols/Kyle Sturrock) Bar Friends (Geoff Warburton/Jordan Schmidt/Kyle Clark/Tyler Filmore) Tell Me Not To (Zach Beeken/Emma-Lee/Garrett Nichols/Colton Pack) Go Get Her (Josh Jenkins/Brice Long/Mark Nesler) I Don’t Wanna Be That Guy (Colton Pack/Garrett Nichols/Zach Beeken/Jared Keim/Travis Wood) 10 Things (Zach Beeken/Devin Dawson/Jared Keim/Garrett Nichols) Leave Them Boots On (Zach Beeken/Garrett Nichols/Colton Pack/Jonathan Smith) Easy for You to Say (Zach Beeken/Josh Kear/Garrett Nichols/Colton Pack/Lindsay Rimes) You Don’t Have to Love Me (Austin Shawn/Zach Beeken/Nate Kenyon/Garrett Nichols/Colton Pack) No Can Do (Jessi Alexander/Zach Beeken/Matt Jenkins/Garrett Nichols/Colton Pack/Jacob Rice) That Town and You (Ben Burgess/Devin Dawson/Joshua Kerr/Jordan Reynolds) Most Nights (feat. Erin Kinsey) (Zach Beeken/Garrett Nichols/Colton Pack/John Pierce/Lindsay Rimes) Sundown Somewhere (Ben Hayslip/Jacob Rice/Cole Swindell/Cole Taylor) On My Way (Zach Beeken/Kyle Clark/Garrett Nichols/Colton Pack/Lindsay Rimes)

The year 2023 has been a whirlwind for Restless Road, with the trio earning recognition as one of Spotify’s Hot Country Artists To Watch. The trio has already treated fans to a series of hit tracks, including ‘On My Way,’ ‘I Don’t Wanna Be That Guy’ and ‘Last Rodeo.’ Critics have praised ‘Last Rodeo’ for its irresistible catchiness and vibrant pop-rock guitars, while the band’s storytelling prowess shines through in their poignant breakup tune, doubling as a refreshing summer anthem.

The year kicked off with an impressive European/UK tour alongside Kane Brown, followed by a memorable debut at Stagecoach. The trio’s presence was felt at CMA Fest, complete with their own dunk tank. As the year unfolds, Restless Road’s journey continues with a tour alongside Russell Dickerson and appearances at various festivals. For more details about their tour schedule, visit www.restlessroad.com. Get ready to join the ride as Restless Road prepares to captivate hearts with their debut album, ‘Last Rodeo’ a testament to their dedication and passion for their craft.