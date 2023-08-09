Jason Isbell celebrates tenth anniversary of iconic album ‘Southeastern’ with special CD & vinyl reissue

Grammy Award-winning artist Jason Isbell has exciting news for his fans. Today, he officially unveiled the upcoming tenth anniversary reissue of his highly acclaimed album, ‘Southeastern.’ Set to be released on September 29 via Southeastern Records/Thirty Tigers, this remastered edition promises to be a treat for music enthusiasts everywhere. In addition to the album’s original tracks, the reissue will also feature a collection of demos and captivating live renditions of beloved songs. You can secure your copy of the Southeastern 10th Anniversary Edition by pre-ordering now.

Cementing its legacy, ‘Southeastern’ has earned a spot on Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. The album’s 12 tracks delve deep into themes of self-discovery, introspection, and connection with the past and present. With its emotionally charged content, it has garnered widespread praise from critics and a dedicated fan base, solidifying its status as a pinnacle of Isbell’s remarkable discography.

Devoted fans of Jason Isbell have an even more exciting reason to celebrate. The special tenth anniversary reissue will be available as a Deluxe 4LP Box Set. This comprehensive collection goes beyond the standard release, offering a glimpse into the creative process with never-before-heard original demos of ‘Southeastern.’ As a special treat, a brand-new live recording of the album’s captivating performance from December 2022 at the Bijou Theatre in Knoxville, TN will be included in the set. This immersive experience brings the energy and allure of a Jason Isbell live concert directly to your living room.

For collectors and vinyl enthusiasts, an Indie Exclusive LP version will also be on offer. This variant comes pressed on transparent clearwater blue vinyl, making it a unique and visually stunning addition to any collection.

As the release date draws near, anticipation is building among fans and music aficionados. Don’t miss your chance to relive the magic of “Southeastern” and immerse yourself in the artistry of Jason Isbell like never before. Secure your copy today and be part of this musical milestone.

To pre-order the Southeastern 10th Anniversary Edition and learn more about this exciting release, visit the official website. Stay tuned for updates and mark your calendars for September 29 to experience the timeless brilliance of ‘Southeastern’ once again.