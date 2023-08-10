‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ review

Alex Claremont-Diaz, the son of the first female President of the United States (Uma Thurman), has a long-standing dislike of Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine), the grandson of King James III (Stephen Fry), the King of the United Kingdom. The two are brought together for the wedding of Henry’s brother Philip (Thomas Flynn) and they find themselves plastered across the front pages when an altercation results in them destroying the expensive wedding cake. In a bid to repair the PR disaster, Alex is ordered to go on a media blitz with Henry to convince the world they are good friends, and as the two spend time together they begin to realise they may not hate each other after all.

‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ is based on the best-selling book by Casey McQuiston and it’s launching on Prime Video this Friday. The storyline is a fairly simple one, and one that has been used time-and-time again in romantic comedies; two people who seemingly come from different worlds who initially clash but end up falling in love. The twist, is that the two central characters are part of globally significant institutions making any path to a real relationship incredibly difficult. Alex has experimented with his sexuality but never come to the realisation of what that may mean and Henry is closeted with only his sister Princess Bea (Ellie Bamber) aware of his sexuality. Add to that, the complication of Alex’s mother Ellen running for re-election and Henry being in line for the throne, and the path of true love is unlikely to be smooth.

Credit: Prime Video

Understandably the film adaption of McQuiston’s novel makes some changes along the way. In the book Alex has a sister called June, who is resisting being pulled into working for her mother, but in the film she doesn’t exist. Instead, Nora (Rachel Hilson), seems to be an amalgamation of June and the book version of Nora, and sadly the character is hugely under-utilised. There are several other characters who are cut too and a rewriting of the relationship of Ellen and Alex’s father Oscar (Clifton Collins Jr), who are together and united in the film, yet separated and Ellen with another partner in the book. The film also features a King, rather than the Queen who is in the book, which is perhaps due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II last year.

While it’s clear that Alex and Henry will get together, it’s seeing how their relationship develops that it the highlight of the film. Following their initial scandal, the two are forced to co-operate with one another, which leads to them truly getting to know each other for the first time. Alex’s assumptions about Henry prove to be wrong, while Henry’s feelings towards Alex are rooted in his attempt to try and surprise his sexuality. While their dalliances stretch credibility, it’s fun to watch them stealing moments with each other before the inevitable realisation that what they’re doing could have huge ramifications.

There are some areas where the film falls down. The way in which it’s been filmed is more akin to a Hallmark movie than say ‘Love, Simon’, which is surprising given that film’s producers are involved. There are some poor green screen moments that distract from the overall film. The film also amplifies the social commentary from the book but it comes across heavy-handed, painting the British Royal Family as out-of-touch, and dare I say homophobic? It’s a very Americanised view of how the First Family is vastly more superior and accepting than the Royal Family, which might work for US audiences but it’s not going to fly here in the UK.

Credit: Prime Video

Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine impress as the two central characters. Regardless of the film’s flaws, the two actors have believable chemistry and they genuinely look like they struggle to be next to one another without tearing each other’s clothes off. Zakhar Perez in particular shines as the cocky and assured Alex, who has to re-evaluate everything about himself after realising his hate for Henry is actually masking his true feelings. When the two actors are on screen, the film really sizzles. Sarah Shahi deserves a mention too, playing Ellen’s ball-busting deputy chief of staff, who takes no crap from anyone and steals every scene she’s in.

‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ is an entertaining rom-com that doesn’t quite hit the same high notes as the book but is watchable all the same. In large part the film succeeds thanks to the performances of Zakhar Perez and Galitzine, but for me some of the changes from the book just didn’t work and lessened the impact of the original story. If you’ve not read the book, you’ll likely enjoy the film for what it is; a light, fluffy, idealistic view of what a same-sex romance could look like between two world figures. If you have read the book, you may find yourself a little disappointed.

Cast: Taylor Zakhar Perez, Nicholas Galitzine, Uma Thurman, Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, Stephen Fry, Clifton Collins Jr., Ellie Bamber, Thomas Flynn Director: Matthew López Writers: Matthew López & Ted Malawer Certificate: 15 Duration: 118 mins Released by: Prime Video Release date: 11th August 2023