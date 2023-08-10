HomeTVFormer Tennis champ Annabel Croft confirmed for 'Strictly Come Dancing' 2023
Former Tennis champ Annabel Croft confirmed for ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2023

Annabel Croft is the fourteenth celebrity contestant confirmed for the brand new series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.

Croft is a former British Number One tennis player who at 15 years old was the youngest British player to compete at Wimbledon for 95 years.

She also represented Great Britain in prestigious Wightman and Federation Cup competitions, and continues to play an integral role in the coverage of Wimbledon each year and has done for many years.

Outside of tennis, Croft has fronted entertainment shows such as ‘Treasure Hunt’ and ‘Inceptor’ and has enjoyed a long lasting broadcast career covering all the major tennis events worldwide. Her TV and radio career includes presenting, commentating, and working as a highly respected pundit for all the major broadcasters including BBC, Sky, Amazon Prime, ITV and Discovery.

Croft said: “I have always loved watching Strictly and can’t quite believe I’m going to be part of this magical show – swapping tennis balls for glitter balls and looking forward to finding some joyfulness in the process.”

The news was revealed this morning (Thursday 10th August) on Virgin Radio’s Breakfast show.

She joins the previously announced Amanda AbbingtonAngela Rippon CBELayton Williams, Krishnan Guru-MurthyEddie KadiAngela ScanlonZara McDermottAdam ThomasEllie LeachJody Cundy CBEBobby Brazier and Nigel Harman.

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this autumn.

