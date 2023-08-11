Les Dennis is the final celeb confirmed for ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2023

The fifteenth and final celebrity confirmed for ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2023 is presenter and actor Les Dennis.

Dennis has been in showbiz for over 50 years, including famously hosting ‘Family Fortunes’ for 16 years. He started his career as a comedian on the Working Men’s Club circuit in and around his native Liverpool. Dennis’ big break was on TV Talent show ‘New Faces’, and went on to star in sketch and variety show ‘The Laughter Show’, forming a double-act with the late Dustin Gee.

His TV career includes roles in ‘Extras’, ‘Brookside’, ‘Death in Paradise’ and ‘Midsomer Murders’ and two years in ‘Coronation Street’. On stage he’s starred with the Royal Shakespeare Company, the English National Opera, and in hit plays and musicals such as ‘Hairspray’, ‘Legally Blonde The Musical’ and ’42nd Street’.

Dennis said: “I’m thrilled to be doing this iconic wonderful show as I approach my 70th birthday! In my career I’ve always gone for challenges outside my comfort zone and this is the ultimate one! Can’t wait.”

The news was revealed this morning (Friday 11th August) on ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’.

He joins the previously announced Amanda Abbington, Angela Rippon CBE, Layton Williams, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Eddie Kadi, Angela Scanlon, Zara McDermott, Adam Thomas, Ellie Leach, Jody Cundy CBE, Bobby Brazier, Nigel Harman and Annabel Croft.

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this autumn.