Les Dennis is the final celeb confirmed for 'Strictly Come Dancing' 2023

Pip Ellwood-Hughes
By Pip Ellwood-Hughes

The fifteenth and final celebrity confirmed for ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2023 is presenter and actor Les Dennis.

Dennis has been in showbiz for over 50 years, including famously hosting ‘Family Fortunes’ for 16 years. He started his career as a comedian on the Working Men’s Club circuit in and around his native Liverpool. Dennis’ big break was on TV Talent show ‘New Faces’, and went on to star in sketch and variety show ‘The Laughter Show’, forming a double-act with the late Dustin Gee.  

His TV career includes roles in ‘Extras’, ‘Brookside’, ‘Death in Paradise’ and ‘Midsomer Murders’ and two years in ‘Coronation Street’.  On stage he’s starred with the Royal Shakespeare Company, the English National Opera, and in hit plays and musicals such as ‘Hairspray’, ‘Legally Blonde The Musical’ and ’42nd Street’.  

Dennis said: “I’m thrilled to be doing this iconic wonderful show as I approach my 70th birthday! In my career I’ve always gone for challenges outside my comfort zone and this is the ultimate one! Can’t wait.”

The news was revealed this morning (Friday 11th August) on ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’.

He joins the previously announced Amanda AbbingtonAngela Rippon CBELayton Williams, Krishnan Guru-MurthyEddie KadiAngela ScanlonZara McDermottAdam ThomasEllie LeachJody Cundy CBEBobby BrazierNigel Harman and Annabel Croft.

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this autumn.

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.
Former Tennis champ Annabel Croft confirmed for ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2023

