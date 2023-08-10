Actor and West End star Nigel Harman is announced for ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2023

Actor and West End star Nigel Harman has been confirmed as the thirteenth celeb for the new series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.

Harman’s acting career started when he was eight – working on multiple TV series, theatre shows, and the odd movie. Most recently joining BBC’s ‘Casualty’ as Max Cristie, Holby ED’s new Clinical Lead. He was also in ‘EastEnders’ playing Dennis Rickman and appeared in ‘Downton Abbey’. Among many stage credits Harman has performed in ‘Guys and Dolls’ in London’s West End and ‘Shrek the Musical’, which he then went on to direct for the UK tour. His film work includes roles in ‘Blood Diamond’, ‘Telstar’, and ‘The Outsiders’ for ITV.

His role as Dennis Rickman won him multiple awards, including Most Popular Newcomer at the National Television Awards. He also has an Olivier for his role in Shrek. When he’s not on our screens, Harman enjoys teaching meditation – practicing and sharing mindfulness guidance.

Harman said: “I’m amazed, excited, and terrified to be doing Strictly. As an armchair fan of the show I have watched in awe as people have twirled and gyrated across the screen. And now it’s my turn…..gulp!”

The news was revealed this morning (Thursday 10th August) on ITV’s Lorraine.

He joins the previously announced Amanda Abbington, Angela Rippon CBE, Layton Williams, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Eddie Kadi, Angela Scanlon, Zara McDermott, Adam Thomas, Ellie Leach, Jody Cundy CBE and Bobby Brazier.

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this autumn.