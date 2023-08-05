Delta Goodrem kicks off new era with ‘Back to Your Heart’

Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, actress, and author, Delta Goodrem, is marking the beginning of a new musical era with the release of her latest single, ‘Back To Your Heart’.

Goodrem’s remarkable career spans over two decades, with numerous global chart-topping albums and singles, making her a musical powerhouse and an iconic figure in the hearts of music fans around the world. The brand new single, ‘Back To Your Heart’, showcases Goodrem’s unparalleled talent for capturing emotions in her music, resonating with listeners on a universal level.

The anthemic track serves as a true return to form for the multi-creative artist, instantly becoming a contemporary classic that can provide the soundtrack to golden moments, road trips with friends, and hopeful visions of the future. With its euphoric energy, the song embodies the wild joy that Goodrem exudes, making it a perfect addition to her impressive repertoire.

In addition to her new music, Goodrem is set to dazzle audiences in the UK with her ‘Hearts On The Run’ tour, commencing in Glasgow on 22nd August. This tour marks her debut headline tour of the UK, a place she holds dear to her heart. Tickets for the tour are available for purchase on her website.

As 2023 marks the 20th anniversary of her record-breaking debut album, ‘Innocent Eyes,’ Goodrem is celebrating the tremendous success of this milestone in Australian music history. The album reached #2 on the UK official chart, standing only behind Beyonce’s ‘Dangerously In Love.’ With hit singles like ‘Innocent Eyes,’ ‘Lost Without You,’ and the unforgettable anthem ‘Born to Try,’ Goodrem made an indelible mark in the music industry.

Beyond her music career, Goodrem is a multi-talented artist who brings stories to life through her songwriting and acting on stage and screen. She is also a passionate philanthropist, using her platform to create positive change in the world. In 2020, she launched the Delta Goodrem Foundation, an initiative dedicated to spreading kindness, hope, and support to those facing illness, hardship, and inequality.

With ‘Back To Your Heart,’ Goodrem showcases her evolution as an artist, embracing her past while exploring new sonic territories.

You can catch Delta on tour at the following dates:

August 22nd – SWG3 Galvanizers, Glasgow

August 24th – O2 Institute, Birmingham

August 27th – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London

August 29th – The Academy, Dublin

August 31st – The Ritz, Manchester

September 3rd – Kantine, Cologne

September 4th – Alhambra, Paris

September 5th – Exil, Zurich

September 7th – Ampere, Munich

September 10th – Uebel & Gefährlich

September 11th – Pumpehuset, Copenhagen

September 12th – Metropol, Berlin

September 14th – Parkteatret, Oslo

September 15th – Nalen Klubb, Stockholm