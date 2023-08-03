Jaime Wyatt announces anticipated third album ‘Feel Good’ and releases lead single ‘World Worth Keeping’

Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Jaime Wyatt is making headlines once again as she announces her upcoming album ‘Feel Good,’ set to be released on November 3rd via New West Records. Hailed by Pitchfork as one of today’s “most exciting and skillful storytellers,” Wyatt’s raw and honest lyricism, combined with her unmistakable powerful voice, have solidified her place as a generational talent. Pre-order / pre-save right here.

The lead single from the album, ‘World Worth Keeping,’ is a fierce and soulful meditation on fighting for beauty even in the face of hopelessness. The song’s shimmering organ and tremolo guitar provide the perfect backdrop for Wyatt’s powerful vocals as she delivers a message of defiant optimism. Accompanied by an innovative music video directed by Dylan Reyes, ‘World Worth Keeping’ sets the tone for the album’s refusal to surrender to cynicism and negativity.

Recorded with Black Pumas’ Adrian Quesada, “Feel Good” promises to be Wyatt’s boldest and most ecstatic release yet. The album features tight and intoxicating grooves that elevate the emotional stakes of the songs. Wyatt’s songwriting is unguarded and intuitive, delving into themes of grief and growth with vulnerability and depth. The result is a genre-defying work of healing, queer joy, and self-love, paying homage to legends like Al Green, Otis Redding, Waylon Jennings, and Bobbie Gentry while pushing musical boundaries.

Wyatt shares her thoughts on the album: “A lot of us grow up feeling like we have to hide who we are just to be accepted, but that comes from a place of fear and judgment. I wrote these songs as a way of letting go of all that, as permission to feel good.”

Breaking away from her traditionally solitary writing process, Wyatt embraced collaboration during the creation of ‘Feel Good.’ She explored stream-of-consciousness and improvisation in the rehearsal studio, resulting in a collection of songs that feel both instinctual and deeply authentic. Wyatt’s partnership with close collaborator Joshy Soul proved to be an instrumental part of the creative process.

The album features standout tracks like ‘Back To The Country,’ a radiant song celebrating simple pleasures, ‘Love Is A Place,’ an uplifting anthem about embracing one’s true self, and the effervescent title track, which celebrates pleasure as a primal necessity. With powerful gospel vocals backing her up, Wyatt delivers an emotionally charged and captivating performance throughout the record.

Wyatt’s journey to success has been a remarkable one. Her breakout 2017 debut, ‘Felony Blues’ chronicled her battle with addiction and her transformative journey through the criminal justice system. Her 2020 follow-up and New West Records debut, ‘Neon Cross’ received widespread acclaim for its deeply personal revelations and lush performances.

As she prepares for the release of “Feel Good,” Jaime Wyatt is set to bring her music across North America, supporting ZZ Ward and playing at numerous festivals this fall. Fans can find the full list of tour dates and more information at https://www.jaimewyatt.com.

With her modern Americana sound, vintage outlaw flair, and captivating stage presence, Jaime Wyatt continues to captivate audiences worldwide. This year alone, she has made her debut at prestigious festivals like Newport Folk, Stagecoach, and Red Rocks, and she has shared the stage with acclaimed artists such as The Avett Brothers, The Head and the Heart, The Revivalists, Grace Potter, Sierra Ferrell, and more.

As the anticipation builds for the release of ‘Feel Good’ and the promising future ahead, music enthusiasts eagerly await more from Jaime Wyatt in what is sure to be a breakthrough year for the talented artist.