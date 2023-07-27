The fascinating history of Sinéad O’Connor’s ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’

‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ is a timeless song that has left a lasting impact on the music industry and the hearts of millions of listeners worldwide. With the tragic passing yesterday of Sinéad O’Connor, the most famous singer of the song, we decided to do a deep dive into its origins and highlight some of the better cover versions that there has been of it over the years.

Written by Prince, the song achieved global recognition and critical acclaim after being recorded and popularised by O’Connor in 1990 but she is not the only artist to have covered or recorded it.

The origins of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ can be traced back to the early 1980s when Prince, a prolific songwriter and musician, composed the song during a highly creative period in his career. The track was written for his side project, The Family, and was initially released as a B-side to their single ‘The Screams of Passion’ in 1985. Despite the song’s undeniable quality, it remained relatively unknown to the mainstream audience during this time.

In 1990, O’Connor, an Irish singer with a powerful and emotive voice, decided to cover ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ for her second studio album, ‘I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got.’ Produced by Nellee Hooper, her rendition took a stripped-down approach, focusing primarily on her haunting vocals and minimal instrumentation.

Upon its release as a single, O’Connor’s version of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ quickly gained traction and captured the hearts of listeners worldwide. The song’s raw emotion and heart-wrenching lyrics resonated deeply with audiences, propelling it to the top of the charts in several countries. The music video, featuring O’Connor’s iconic close-up shots, further intensified the song’s emotional impact.

O’Connor’s cover of the song also faced its share of controversies. During a live performance on Saturday Night Live in 1992, O’Connor made headlines when she tore a photograph of Pope John Paul II, protesting against sexual abuse in the Catholic Church. The incident sparked heated debates and led to backlash from some quarters of society.

Despite the controversy, the song continued to receive widespread acclaim. It earned Sinéad O’Connor several awards and nominations, including Grammy nominations for Record of the Year and Song of the Year. It remains one of her most iconic and beloved tracks to this day.

Prince, the song’s original composer, expressed his admiration for O’Connor’s rendition of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U.’ He later performed the song himself during concerts, sometimes acknowledging O’Connor’s powerful interpretation. This acknowledgment from the legendary musician further solidified the song’s place in music history.

‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ has proven to be a timeless classic that transcends generations. It continues to be covered and celebrated by artists across various genres. The song’s emotive power and universal themes of love, loss, and longing ensure its relevance to listeners, no matter the era.

The history of the song “Nothing Compares 2 U” is a captivating journey of artistic brilliance and emotional resonance.