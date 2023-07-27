Apple Music launches new ‘Lost & Found’ series that puts the spotlight on Nashville songwriters

Apple is launching Lost & Found, an exciting new Apple Music program that puts the spotlight on Nashville songwriters by showcasing some of the best country tracks that were never released, making them available for the first time to fans worldwide. Check out the Lost & Found space HERE.

Thousands of songs are written each year by incredibly talented songwriters that are doomed to never be recorded — until now. With Lost & Found, Apple Music has worked in lockstep with the songwriting community to select and release a total of six lost demos to be re-recorded for the first time by established and rising country stars. The found songs will be available in Spatial Audio exclusively on Apple Music.

“At Apple Music, we are passionate about celebrating and championing artists and creators,” said Kelleigh Bannen, Apple Music Country’s host. “From advocating for the songwriters, to highlighting the enormous wealth of untapped music, Lost & Found is emblematic of what we do every day, not just here in Nashville, but worldwide. We’re so excited to continue marching towards that mission and look forward to inviting incredible artists to partner with us in unique ways like this.”

Beginning today, Apple Music will release one new found recording every month, starting with breakout country star and Nashville-native Jelly Roll’s version of ‘Dragging These Roots,’ written by Music Row’s chart-topping writers Ben Hayslip, Josh Thompson, and Jesse Frasure.

‘Dragging These Roots’ hit the Apple Music team’s desks back in 2019, and was one of hundreds shared by the publishing community for Lost & Found. The catchy song was an immediate favorite and the perfect kickoff track to showcase a hit song that could have never seen the light of day.

“When Apple Music shared the concept with me, I immediately called Frasure on FaceTime from their listening room to let him know I was definitely cutting the song,” Jelly Roll told Apple Music. “I’m so grateful to Apple Music for shining a light on all these creators and their great artistry.”

“I was so excited to hear this lost song got found by Jelly Roll. It’s one of my favorites that I’ve cowritten, and I was hoping it would eventually get to see the light of day,” Jesse Frasure tells Apple Music. “Having one of my favorite artists and friends, Jelly Roll, be the one to cut it was icing on the cake. We had a great time going into the studio on this one, he’s a truly soulful singer behind the scenes, and he put so much heart into it. I can’t wait!”

Alongside the collection of songs, Apple Music is also premiering Lost & Found Radio, a monthly companion radio show hosted by singer-songwriter Lori McKenna. The show will kick off today with a special live radio episode co-hosted by Apple Music Country host, Kelleigh Bannen, and featuring the songwriters whose works are being highlighted as part of Lost & Found.

“I’m so thrilled to be a part of this initiative and host the companion radio show on Apple Music Country,” said McKenna. “Every songwriter has a catalog full of lost songs. It’s exciting that Apple is bringing these almost hits to life and giving some space to these writers, and the stories behind these songs.”

Lost & Found will also have its own dedicated space on Apple Music where listeners can find playlists for the lost demos, the newfound singles, the Lost & Found Radio show episodes, and more playlists from the participating songwriters.

