Jackson Dean returns to UK stages after an acclaimed debut earlier in the year

After a wildly successful UK debut at the Highways festival in May, the fast-rising Country singer/songwriter, Jackson Dean, is set to make a triumphant return to the UK with a series of electrifying shows. Known for his old school, gritty, and lyric-driven outlaw style of Country music, Jackson Dean has been making waves in the music industry following a breakout year. He earned a spot on Pandora’s Ten for 2023 (across all genres), Spotify’s Hot Country Artists to Watch 2023, Apple Music’s Country Risers, and the CMT Listen Up class of 2023. In addition, he made it to CRS New Faces 2023 and Amazon Music’s 2023 Breakthrough Artists to Watch: Country Class, among many other coveted artist-to-watch lists.

We interviewed Jackson just before the Highways festival and you can read that right here if you missed it first time around. He speaks at length about his excitement for his next record.

The UK Tour Dates:

Saturday, August 26: The Long Road Festival

Sunday, August 27: Bristol Exchange

Saturday, September 2: Manchester Academy

Monday, September 4: Glasgow Oran Mor

Tuesday, September 5: London The Garage

Mature beyond his years, Jackson Dean’s journey as a musician has been marked by adventure and passion. At just 18 years old, he chose to live in a modest one-room shack with no heat or plumbing, situated on his grandfather’s property. An old soul with an adventurous spirit, Jackson is not only a talented multi-instrumentalist but also a skilled artisan, finding joy in crafting leather goods and wood-burned art. He even has a penchant for disappearing into the woods to sleep under the stars.

Bringing that same sense of adventure and down-home vibe to his songwriting, Jackson Dean captivated audiences with his atmospheric and musically-forward debut album, ‘Greenbroke,’ released under Big Machine Records. The album’s lead single, ‘Don’t Come Lookin’,’ made history by becoming the fastest debut to reach No. 1 in 2022, solidifying Jackson’s position as the youngest solo male Country artist to achieve this feat with a debut song. Notably, the track also found a place on the Billboard Hot 100, featured in the soundtrack for Netflix’s ‘The Ice Road,’ and accompanied a scene in the popular TV series ‘Yellowstone.’

The rugged and captivating music video for ‘Don’t Come Lookin’’ was recognized with a nomination at the 2023 CMT Music Awards for Breakthrough Male Video of the Year. Jackson Dean’s second single, ‘Fearless (The Echo),’ is currently climbing the Country radio charts after receiving an overwhelming response upon its release. Fans are also rejoicing over the release of his Live From The Ryman album, which includes the much-loved previously unreleased track, ‘Heavens to Betsy.’

Despite his young age, Jackson Dean has already shared the stage with Country music superstars like Toby Keith, Miranda Lambert, Brantley Gilbert, Kane Brown, Jake Owen, Brooks & Dunn, Lee Brice, HARDY, and Brothers Osborne. He has performed at prestigious events such as Austin City Limits and Stagecoach. Recently, he wrapped up the successful Back to the Honky Tonk Tour with Blake Shelton and Carly Pearce, and fans can look forward to more exciting shows as he joins dates with Eric Church, Luke Bryan, Jon Pardi, and Parker McCollum later this year.

For more information about Jackson Dean and his upcoming tour dates, visit jacksondeanmusic.com. Don’t miss the chance to experience the magnetic talent of this modern-day Country rambler and witness real music at its finest.