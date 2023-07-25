The Six One Five Collective add Aaron Goodvin to their ranks for the 2024 season

The Six One Five Collective, a dynamic and genre-blending supergroup, is thrilled to announce the latest addition to their lineup – the exceptionally talented singer-songwriter, Aaron Goodvin.

Originally hailing from Alberta and now based in Nashville, Goodvin brings an impressive track record to the table with three critically acclaimed albums, two chart-topping singles, and a string of Top 10 hits. His musical prowess has earned him accolades, including the esteemed 2018 CCMA Songwriter of the Year Award. Notably, he received a 2020 JUNO Award nomination for Country Album of the Year and had the privilege of sharing the stage with the renowned Rascal Flatts during a memorable tour. Recently, Goodvin has been nominated for two 2022 CCMA Awards, one for Interactive Artist of the Year and the other for Single of The Year. These nominations mark a remarkable total of 11 throughout his illustrious career, all thanks to his second #1 Canadian hit, “Boy Like Me.”

Goodvin’s music is a heartfelt reflection of love, relationships, and life experiences, conveyed through his sincere and soulful voice. Fans find solace and joy in his infectious sense of humor, offering an escape from life’s complexities. With a passion for collaboration and live performances, Goodvin is excited to join forces with current members Nicole Witt, Sarah Darling, and Michael Logan, making the Six One Five Collective a force to be reckoned with during their highly anticipated 2024 season.

“It’s an honor to be asked to be a part of this group. I’ve been a fan for a long time, and I’m really looking forward to collaborating and playing live with other talented singers and writers. It sounds like pure joy and fun. I can’t wait,” expressed Aaron Goodvin eagerly.

Nicole Witt, one of the group’s founding members, expressed her enthusiasm for Goodvin’s addition, “We are so excited to have Aaron join us for the 2024 season! He’s not only one of my longtime pals but also an incredible co-writer with a bag of hit songs. His commanding stage presence and captivating performances will undoubtedly make him an invaluable addition to the Six One Five Collective. The 2024 tour is shaping up to be even bigger than 2023, with confirmed stops in New York, Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, and South Carolina. And to top it off, we’re working on a European tour as well. Be prepared for some new music too…stay tuned!”

The Six One Five Collective is a unique amalgamation of four artists deeply rooted in Country, Americana, Folk, and Pop music. Their distinct sound is characterized by an undeniable wall of harmonies, vocal prowess, and solo performances reminiscent of legendary American bands like Fleetwood Mac and Little Big Town. Their live shows feature an eclectic mix of original solo music, hit songs penned for other artists, and high-energy tracks that encompass the trademark “Six One Five sound.” The group’s touring history boasts prestigious stages and events, including opening for John Legend, India Arie, John Hiatt, and Kenny Chesney. Their impressive resume includes appearances at the Grand Ole Opry stage and C2C, along with extensive international touring.

As Nationally awarded artists and songwriters, the Six One Five Collective has received three Grammy nominations and an IBMA Song of the Year honor. Their songwriting prowess extends beyond their own performances, with works crafted for acclaimed artists like Kelly Clarkson, George Strait, Lee Brice, Ingrid Andress, Marc Broussard, Sister Hazel, and several TV shows, including Nashville and Parenthood. One of their latest achievements includes the feature of their song “Kindness” on American Idol in March 2023.

Fans and music enthusiasts alike can expect an unforgettable musical experience as the Six One Five Collective, with the newest addition of Aaron Goodvin, embarks on their much-anticipated 2024 tour. For more information on tour dates and updates, visit sixonefivecollective.com.