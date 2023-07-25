Grab your tickets to see the amazing Gangstagrass in the UK this week

If you went to the Long Road festival last year, chances are you feel in love, like we did, with Gangstagrass. Well, they are coming back to the UK this week so get ready to witness a musical fusion like no other as the band gears up to headline the Oslo in Hackney and perform at the prestigious Cambridge Folk Festival in the UK this summer. Blending the unlikely pair of gangsta rap and bluegrass, Gangstagrass has shattered barriers, bringing people of all backgrounds together to enjoy a unique and captivating gumbo pot of music.

Imagine Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg walking onto the set of the Coen Brother’s ‘O Brother Where Art Thou’ and realizing that the two distinct sounds actually harmonize like eggs on toast. It’s a revolutionary collision of two sub-genres that have historically depicted and represented the political unrest between black and white America, and beyond. Yet, through Gangstagrass’s genius, these once-controversial styles now unite, transcending political, racial, generational, socioeconomic, and demographic divides.

For over a decade, Gangstagrass has been breaking boundaries as a genre-demolishing world-touring band. They’ve achieved remarkable feats, spending weeks on the Billboard Top 10 Bluegrass chart – the first time real hip-hop MCs found their place there. Their accomplishments include an Emmy nomination and UNESCO’s International Innovator Award. Moreover, they’ve conducted workshops for K-12 schools, colleges, and national conferences, been featured on PBS, and covered by esteemed publications such as Forbes, Vice, Rolling Stone, and NPR.

Gangstagrass’s unique appeal lies in its ability to bring together audiences of all political affiliations, racial and ethnic backgrounds, ages, and walks of life. Conservative and liberal, libertarian and socialist, all are united in a shared love for this one-of-a-kind musical experience. It’s a testament to the power of music in fostering harmony and unity, something that is often elusive in the world today.

The band’s discography boasts six full-length albums, featuring collaborations with renowned artists such as Nitty Scott MC, Dead Prez, Demeanor, Kaia Kater, and the legendary rap team Smif-N-Wessun, among others. The mastermind behind this groundbreaking fusion is Rench, a Brooklyn-based country and hip-hop producer, responsible for the instantly-recognizable ‘Long Hard Times to Come’ featuring T.O.N.E-z, which served as the theme song for the FX show ‘Justified’ and earned Gangstagrass an Emmy nomination in 2010.

Gangstagrass’s live performances are nothing short of mesmerizing, making full use of the improvisational aspects and virtues of both hip-hop and bluegrass. MCs Dolio the Sleuth and R-SON the Voice of Reason deliver powerful verses and freestyles alongside the unmatched talents of vocalists Dan Whitener on banjo, B.E. Farrow on fiddle, and Rench on guitar and beats.

This summer, the UK will have the privilege of experiencing Gangstagrass’s magic firsthand, with headline performances at Oslo in Hackney and the illustrious Cambridge Folk Festival. Additionally, they’ll be raising the roof at not-to-be-missed shows at Huntingdon Hall in Worcester and Mechanics Hall in Marsden. Alongside the tour, UK fans will have the opportunity to get their hands on the brand new Gangstagrass single, “Up High Do or Die,” exclusively through a QR code download.

Gangstagrass’s 2020 album ‘No Time for Enemies’ swiftly soared to the top of the Billboard bluegrass charts upon its release. Currently, the band is diligently working on their next album, and more 2023 tour dates are on the horizon, both in the USA and Europe.

So mark your calendars and prepare to be blown away by the genre-defying brilliance of Gangstagrass as they showcase their undeniable talent and passion for music on their 2023 UK tour:

Tour Dates:

July 26 – Huntingdon Hall, Worcester

July 27 – Oslo Hackney, London

July 28 – Marsden Mechanics, Marsden

July 29 – Cambridge Folk Festival 2023, Cambridge

July 30 – WOMAD festival, Wiltshire

Don't miss this extraordinary musical experience that's breaking boundaries and bringing people together from all walks of life. Gangstagrass is set to captivate audiences in a way that must be seen and heard to be believed!