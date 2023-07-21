will.i.am and Britney Spears collaborate again for ‘Mind Your Business’ – take a listen

will.i.am and pop icon Britney Spears join forces once again for their highly anticipated single ‘Mind Your Business’, available now. The song marks their first reunion since the triple-platinum hit “Scream & Shout” in 2012, which dominated Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Songs chart, becoming the first-ever number one song in that category.

With an enigmatic and captivating beat, will.i.am’s charismatic vocals complemented by Britney’s unmatched attitude and energy make ‘Mind Your Business’ an irresistible anthem of 2023.

This release follows will.i.am’s triumphant solo comeback after a decade, featuring ‘The Formula’ with Lil Wayne and Formula 1. As Formula 1’s inaugural “Global Artist in Residence,” will.i.am has exciting plans to release more F1-inspired tracks in partnership with the prestigious motorsport brand.

Both ‘The Formula’ and ‘Mind Your Business’ serve as a preview to will.i.am’s upcoming fifth solo album, his first since the chart-topping ‘#willpower’ in 2013, featuring the global hit ‘Scream & Shout’ with Spears. As an artist known for pushing boundaries and embracing innovation, will.i.am is poised to take his artistry to new heights throughout 2023.