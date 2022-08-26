Elton John & Britney Spears release new collaboration ‘Hold Me Closer’ – take a listen

Following plenty of teasing, Elton John and Britney Spears have released their new collaboration ‘Hold Me Closer’.

The dance anthem is similar in style to ‘Cold Heart’, which John collaborated with Dua Lipa and PNAU on. ‘Hold Me Closer’ features elements of John’s hits including ‘Tiny Dancer’, ‘The One’ and ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’.

The release of the song marks the first new material from Spears since 2016 and the first since she was freed from her conservatorship.

The seeds of the collaboration were sown in 2014 when the pair first met at the 22nd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party. A subsequent tweet in 2015 from Spears professing her love of John’s 1971 classic ‘Tiny Dancer’ sparked the idea for the collaboration with John, and the stars finally aligned this summer.

After hearing the first cut of the single, John reached out to Spears to add her vocals and she agreed.

John says: “I am absolutely thrilled to have had the chance to work with Britney Spears; She truly is an icon, one of the all-time great pop stars and she sounds amazing on this record. I love her dearly and am delighted with what we’ve created together.”

Spears says: “I was so honored when the incredible Sir Elton John asked me to join him on one his most iconic songs. We are so excited for the fans to hear it! Thank you, Elton, for having me! I am so grateful that I got the opportunity to work with you and your legendary mind.”

