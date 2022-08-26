Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Britney Spears and Elton John

Music

Elton John & Britney Spears release new collaboration ‘Hold Me Closer’ – take a listen

The two music legends team up for a new track.

Published

Following plenty of teasing, Elton John and Britney Spears have released their new collaboration ‘Hold Me Closer’.

The dance anthem is similar in style to ‘Cold Heart’, which John collaborated with Dua Lipa and PNAU on. ‘Hold Me Closer’ features elements of John’s hits including ‘Tiny Dancer’, ‘The One’ and ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’.

The release of the song marks the first new material from Spears since 2016 and the first since she was freed from her conservatorship.

The seeds of the collaboration were sown in 2014 when the pair first met at the 22nd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party. A subsequent tweet in 2015 from Spears professing her love of John’s 1971 classic ‘Tiny Dancer’ sparked the idea for the collaboration with John, and the stars finally aligned this summer.

After hearing the first cut of the single, John reached out to Spears to add her vocals and she agreed.

John says: “I am absolutely thrilled to have had the chance to work with Britney Spears; She truly is an icon, one of the all-time great pop stars and she sounds amazing on this record. I love her dearly and am delighted with what we’ve created together.”

Spears says: “I was so honored when the incredible Sir Elton John asked me to join him on one his most iconic songs. We are so excited for the fans to hear it! Thank you, Elton, for having me! I am so grateful that I got the opportunity to work with you and your legendary mind.” 

You can listen to the song at the top of this article.

In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Allie Colleen Allie Colleen

EF Country

Allie Colleen releases emotional new single ‘Feels Like’

Follow up to 'Halo and Horns' is an emotional, thought-provoker.

7 days ago
House of the Dragon House of the Dragon

TV

‘House of the Dragon’: Meet the cast and characters

Get to know the main characters ahead of the season premiere.

6 days ago
They Wait In The Dark They Wait In The Dark

Film

10 hidden gems you should see at Arrow Video FrightFest 2022

Step outside of the main screen to see these highlights.

3 days ago
Sunny Sweeney Sunny Sweeney

EF Country

Sunny Sweeney devastates on ‘Married Alone’ with Vince Gill ahead of UK festival appearances

Emotional preview of Sweeney's upcoming album.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you