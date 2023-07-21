R&B sensation Chlöe announces headline show in London for September

R&B singer, songwriter, and producer Chlöe is set to embark on her highly-anticipated solo headlining tour, The In Pieces Tour, in celebration of her debut album ‘In Pieces’. The North American leg of the tour has already garnered critical acclaim, and Chlöe is gearing up for a massive UK show at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on Thursday 21st September 2023.

The debut solo album, ‘In Pieces,’ was released to rave reviews on 31st March and features the lead single ‘Pray It Away’, along with collaborations with artists like Chris Brown, Future, and Missy Elliot. Notably, Chlöe took charge of writing, arranging, and producing most of the music herself.

Chlöe’s journey to stardom began as part of the Grammy-nominated sister duo Chloe x Halle. The talented group captured global attention, catching the eye of music icon Beyoncé, who signed them to her prestigious Parkwood Entertainment company. From mesmerizing performances at major events like the Super Bowl, BET Awards, The Today Show, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and Essence Festival, to earning five Grammy nominations, Chloe x Halle have soared to the pinnacle of fame.

In 2021, Chlöe embarked on her solo journey with the release of her debut single ‘Have Mercy’, which became an instant hit following a breathtaking performance at the MTV Video Music Awards. Her success continued with appearances on ‘The Tonight Show’ and ‘The American Music Awards’, solidifying her status as an artist constantly trending worldwide and earning her cover stories in top-tier publications.

As she prepares to take the stage in the UK, Chlöe’s headline London show at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on 21st September promises to be an unforgettable night of musical brilliance. Tickets for the highly-anticipated event are now on sale and can be purchased from www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk.