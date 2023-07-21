Stephen Wilson announces 22 track ‘søn of a dad’ debut album release for September

Nashville-based artist Stephen Wilson Jr., hailing from Southern Indiana, has just unveiled exciting news for music enthusiasts. His debut double album, titled ‘søn of dad’ is set to hit the shelves on September 15, released via Big Loud Records. This highly anticipated album marks a significant milestone in Wilson’s musical journey, showcasing his unique blend of indie rock, grunge, and country influences.

Pre-order the album right here.

‘søn of dad’ encompasses a range of emotions and experiences, paying tribute to Wilson’s late father, Stephen Wilson Sr., who played a pivotal role in shaping his life. Wilson Sr., a two-time Indiana State Golden Gloves Champion, trained his son as a boxer from a young age. In this cathartic and high-energy rock & roll album, Wilson Jr. delves into his diverse background as a scientist (holding a degree in microbiology and chemistry from Middle Tennessee State University) and a songwriter, making it a deeply personal and introspective journey.

Leading up to the album release, Wilson Jr. has given fans a taste of what’s to come. He shared two new tracks from the LP, offering a glimpse into the album’s eclectic sound. ‘Mighty Beast’ emerges as a grungy and discordant creation with subtle religious undertones and satirical adrenaline, reflecting on the pandemic’s influence on the song’s genesis. Meanwhile, ‘All The Wars From Now On’ is a heartfelt tribute to Wilson’s late grandfather, a Korean War veteran, inspired by observing war veterans at a diner, reminiscent of his grandfather’s era.

Earlier this year, the poignant single ‘Father’s Son’ was released, serving as a moving tribute to Wilson’s late father and garnering recognition from Rolling Stone as one of the “Best Country Songs of 2023 So Far.”

Wilson’s musical prowess has already been well-received, with his ‘bon aqua’ EP earning acclaim from various publications such as American Songwriter, Wide Open Country, Holler, and Whiskey Riff. His distinct sound, described as “Death Cab For Country,” fuses indie rock, grunge, and country elements into an irresistible blend that captivates listeners.

The album release comes precisely five years after Wilson Sr.’s passing, carrying deep significance and emotional weight for the artist. Through the process of creating ‘søn of dad’, Wilson Jr. has found solace, exploring his identity and the impact of his father’s legacy on his life’s journey. As he puts it, “Writing and making this album has been very therapeutic for me to learn who I am and what my existence looks like after my father. Because life has to go on.”

In addition to his remarkable musical achievements, Wilson Jr. has graced the stages of prestigious events like Grand Ole Opry and Stagecoach, captivating audiences with his authentic and original performances. Rolling Stone hailed him as “one of the most interesting artists to watch this year, a true original.”

The LP features all six tracks from his previous bon aqua EP, including the acclaimed single ‘American Gothic,’ a duet with ACM 2023 New Female Artist of the Year, Hailey Whitters.

With ‘søn of dad’, Stephen Wilson Jr. embarks on an incredible musical journey, showcasing his diverse talents and honoring the memory of his father. This highly anticipated double album promises to make a resounding impact on the music scene, solidifying Wilson Jr.’s place as a remarkable and multifaceted artist to watch.

Wilson Jr.’s upcoming live performances with talented artists like 49 Winchester, Joss Stone, Larry Fleet, and a debut show supporting Midland at Red Rocks on Oct. 14, are sure to captivate audiences and solidify his reputation as a rising star in the music industry.

For more information on Stephen Wilson Jr. and his tour dates, please visit his website.