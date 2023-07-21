Chris Stapleton releases muscle-filled new song ‘White Horse’ ahead of new album ‘Higher’

Get ready for a musical journey like no other as Chris Stapleton’s eagerly awaited album ‘Higher’ is all set to hit the airwaves on November 10, under the Mercury Nashville label. The Grammy-winning artist has already unveiled a taste of the album’s brilliance with the release of the first single, ‘White Horse’ a soul-stirring track penned by Stapleton himself and the talented Dan Wilson.

Pre-order / Pre-save right here

The captivating album, boasting 14 eclectic songs, showcases Stapleton’s incomparable vocal prowess and musical versatility, transcending genres and defying categorization. Produced by the brilliant trio of Dave Cobb, Morgane Stapleton, and Stapleton himself, the magic of ‘Higher’ was captured at the renowned RCA Studio A in Nashville.

Accompanying Stapleton on this mesmerizing musical journey are accomplished artists, including Dave Cobb (acoustic guitar, eclectic guitar), J.T. Cure (bass), Paul Franklin (pedal steel), Derek Mixon (drums), Morgane (background vocals, synthesizer, tambourine), and Lee Pardini (organ, piano).

Known for his electrifying live performances, Chris Stapleton, an 8-time Grammy, 15-time CMA, and 15-time ACM Award-winner, is currently rocking audiences on his “All-American Road Show” tour. Fans are in for a treat as he joins the legendary George Strait for select stadium shows this summer, including two unforgettable performances at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium next Friday and Saturday.

In the past year, Stapleton has been showered with accolades, winning the prestigious Entertainer of the Year at the 58th ACM Awards, earning him the esteemed ACM Triple Crown Award. Additionally, he clinched the Male Vocalist of the Year title at the 2022 CMA Awards, marking his sixth win in the category, a record-breaking feat. His star power also landed him the honor of performing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVII, while his collaborations with A-listers like Adele, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, and many others have left a lasting impression on the music industry.

Credit: Mercury Nashville

This forthcoming album follows the triumph of “Starting Over,” released in 2020, which dominated the 67th Annual GRAMMYs with three wins, including Best Country Album, Best Country Solo Performance (“You Should Probably Leave”), and Best Country Song (“Cold”). The album’s critical acclaim, being dubbed a “sure-footed masterpiece” by the Associated Press, solidified Stapleton’s place among the industry’s finest. His previous releases, “From A Room: Volume 1” and “From A Room: Volume 2,” both achieved Platinum status in 2017, while his 2015 debut album “Traveller” reached 5x Platinum.

Not just a remarkable musician, Chris Stapleton and his partner, Morgane Stapleton, are the driving force behind the Outlaw State of Kind charitable fund. Through their philanthropic efforts, they support various causes close to their hearts.

With November 10th just around the corner, music enthusiasts and fans alike are eagerly awaiting the release of “Higher.” Be prepared to embark on an unforgettable musical odyssey as Chris Stapleton once again captures hearts and souls with his unmistakable roar and regal artistry.