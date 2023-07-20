Former ‘The Voice’ contestant Jay Allen set to make his mark in the UK with live shows and Alzheimer’s advocacy

Emerging country music star and former ‘The Voice’ contestant, Jay Allen, is preparing for an unforgettable journey to the United Kingdom this August. Known for his heartfelt melodies and unwavering dedication to raising awareness for Alzheimer’s disease, Allen’s upcoming performances promise to leave a lasting impact on both music enthusiasts and those advocating for the cause.

Credit: Jay Allen

One of Allen’s most powerful and emotionally charged tracks, “Blank Stares,” released in 2018, serves as a tribute to his mother who bravely battled early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. The song quickly went viral, touching the hearts of audiences worldwide and catapulting Allen into the national spotlight. Garnering almost 2 million streams on Spotify alone, “Blank Stares” has become a unifying anthem for caregivers across the globe.

Hailing from Cedar Falls, Iowa, Allen’s profound passion for music was shaped by his father’s rock concerts and his mother’s heartfelt country tunes during long car rides. Since then, he has risen to prominence in the music industry, securing a publishing deal in 2014 and an artist deal with SONY/ATV after relocating to Nashville in 2013. His exceptional talent earned him a spot on Season 22 of ‘The Voice,’ where he delivered a captivating rendition of Cody Johnson’s “‘Til You Can’t” and caught the attention of coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. Opting for Gwen Stefani as his coach, Allen made a lasting impression on the show.

As a ONErpm artist, Allen’s most recent release, “Jello Shot,” has been met with resounding success, accumulating nearly 40,000 streams on Spotify in just three weeks since its mid-June launch.

However, beyond his musical achievements, Allen’s unwavering dedication to raising Alzheimer’s awareness has earned him widespread recognition and respect. He actively participates in international events, including the prestigious Rita Hayworth Gala, and has received accolades such as The Caregiver Award from the National Alzheimer’s Association. His advocacy work was further acknowledged when he received the Favourite Competition Contestant award at the 2022 Country Now Awards and was featured as one of Music Mayhem Magazine’s “2023 Artists to Watch.”

Highlighting the impact of his music and advocacy, Allen recently received a special invitation to the White House to participate in an event supporting the First Lady’s Joining Forces initiative. This exclusive invitation showcases Allen’s dedication to honouring his mother’s memory and creating a meaningful legacy.

Currently on tour in the US, Allen’s eagerly awaiting fans and country music enthusiasts across the UK are excitedly anticipating his arrival. With an authentically country rock sound, heartfelt storytelling, and undeniable stage presence, Allen is poised to make a lasting impression on his UK audience in person for the first time. Collaborating with charities like Cymryd Rhan, he will also extend his support to UK-based families in need and raise international awareness of Alzheimer’s disease.

With more music planned for release in the coming months, 2023 promises to be a monumental year for Allen. Stay tuned for more updates on this rising star and his impactful journey!