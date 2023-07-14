‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’: a new trailer and poster debuts

Disney+ has released a new trailer and poster for Lucasfilm’s ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’.

You can watch the trailer at the top of this article and take a look at the poster for the series below, which features Rosario Dawson as former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano.

Credit: Disney+ / Lucasfilm

The series will debut on 23rd August 2023 with the first two episodes. The series stars Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, Lars Mikkelsen and Eman Esfandi.

Set after the fall of the Empire, ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

The episodes are directed by Dave Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Vasant Patel and Rick Famuyiwa. Dave Filoni is the head writer and executive produces along with Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson and Carrie Beck. Karen Gilchrist serves as co-executive producer.

Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: Ahsoka” launches on 23rd August 2023, exclusively on Disney+.