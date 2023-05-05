‘Ted Lasso’ – has the show lost its magic?

When ‘Ted Lasso’ debuted on Apple TV+ in 2020, it was the tonic the world needed in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 10-episode first season was flawless striking the right balance between comedy and sentimentality, as it told the story of Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), an American who knows nothing about football yet takes on the job of coach at AFC Richmond along with his fellow coach Beard (Brendan Hunt). Over the course of the season viewers saw Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham), who was trying to run the club into the ground to get back at her cheating ex-husband Rupert (Anthony Head), manipulating the inept Ted but struggling to resist his charms when he turned out to be a thoroughly decent human being.

Credit: Apple TV+

The first cracks in the award-winning series’ armour began to show during season 2, which debuted in 2021. Not only were there 12 episodes rather than 10, but the episodes were notably longer than the half hour bursts of joy that made up the first season. Inevitably that meant storylines became stretched out, new characters (and supporting characters) became the focus and the lack of an antagonist after Rebecca came clean to Ted in season 1 was glaring.

Still, for the most part season 2 was an enjoyable ride (aside from the random Beard episode) and hopes remained high for the long-awaited third season, which finally landed earlier this year. At the time of writing this article we’re 8 episodes into the season and as sad as I am to say it, the show is looking like a pale imitation of its former self.

Another season of 12 episodes, season 3 is stretching out episode run-times even further with episodes landing in the 50-60 minute range, and the show has lost momentum. Instead of the audience being on side with Ted, who has spent most of the season moping around over his ex-wife’s new relationship and dealing with his anxiety, we’re being forced to spend it with characters other than the ones we tune in to see.

Following his breakup with Keeley (Juno Temple) at the end of season 2, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) has been wildly underused with his only saving grace being an unexpected but quite lovely friendship blossoming with former team-mate Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster). As for Keeley, she’s been separated from the rest of the cast for much of the season as she embarks on her PR venture and enters into a relationship with Jack (Jodi Balfour), a woman who is investing in the business. Keeley and Jack have been one of the worst parts of the season. Not only is their relationship unbelievable, but separating Keeley from the rest of the cast has done the character a huge disservice.

Then there’s Nate (Nick Mohammed), who committed the ultimate betrayal and left AFC Richmond to work for Rupert at West Ham United. He was set up as the ‘big bad’ for season 3 and so far all we’ve seen him do is be awkward when he comes face-to-face with Ted, and pursue restaurant hostess Jade (Edyta Budnik) who he has precisely zero chemistry with. Where’s the face-off with Ted that we were promised and will Nate ever get his comeuppance?

Credit: Apple TV+

As for Ted, the loveable optimistic guy we met in season 1 is spending more time wallowing about life than he is inspiring those around him. His role in coaching AFC Richmond has been downplayed this season, save for a drug-induced epiphany in Amsterdam, and he’s become an incredibly passive character. A lack of interaction with Rebecca is beginning to harm the show too as their relationship has always been a huge draw.

Another bug bear this season is the preachy nature of the show. In recent episodes we’ve had an over-simplistic exploration of the refugee issue, which saw Sam (Toheeb Jimoh) lock horns with a Priti Patel-like MP on social media, and an out-of-place look at intimate videos leaked by hackers. Viewers watch ‘Ted Lasso’ to feel good and hopeful about the world, not to be lectured about social issues and see characters we’ve loved for three seasons acting as mouth-pieces for the show’s writers political leanings.

On the plus side so far, there have been some highlights. As I mentioned Jamie and Roy have been great together, and it’s nice to see Dunster finally getting good material as Jamie develops into a proper human being, and Rebecca, while a little separate from most of the action, has had some great moments including a memorable liaison with a handsome man in Amsterdam after he rescued her from a canal. Colin (Billy Harris) has had a good storyline too as we learned he was closeted and he’s formed an unexpected friendship with Trent Crimm (James Lance), who himself revealed he was gay this season.

‘Ted Lasso’ has had its moments this season but it feels a far way away from the show the world fell in love with during season 1. The series was billed as a three season series but everyone involved in the show is remaining tight-lipped about whether that will be the case or not. If the show continues down the path it’s going on, then perhaps it’s best that it bows out now? AFC Richmond seem to be getting their mojo back, from the little amount of football we see in the episodes, so maybe they need to go out on top and before more viewers become disenchanted with a show they once loved?

‘Ted Lasso’ streams on Apple TV+ with new episodes arriving on Wednesdays.