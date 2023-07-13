Sinead Burgess to release new single ‘Rolling Stones’ in August

Australian singer-songwriter Sinead Burgess will release new single ‘Rolling Stones’ on 4th August 2023.

‘Rolling Stones’ is described as a captivating song that transports listeners back to the enchanting era of the 70s, reminiscent of legendary artist Linda Ronstadt. Its mesmerizing vocals and nostalgic melodies strike a chord with anyone who has a musical backdrop to their first love story, evoking the power to resurrect cherished memories. With its infectious hooks, lively harmonica, and a sensational guitar solo, ‘Rolling Stones’ perfectly captures the spirit of the time. Marking Burgess’ first release in two years, this song promises an impressive comeback.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind the song, Burgess shared, “I had the idea for this song a while back, contemplating the profound ability of music to instantly transport us to specific moments in our lives. Whether it’s an entire album, an artist, or a single track, hearing something from a pivotal time in my life takes me right back to where it impacted me. Sometimes it’s a melancholic moment, while other times it serves as a postcard from a place I once knew. ‘Rolling Stones’ celebrates that joyous period in life when all that mattered was the present moment and the people we shared it with. It encapsulates the thrill of coming of age and the exhilarating highs that accompany it.”

Collaborating with her friend and co-writer Brian Koppelman, Burgess revealed that the song took an unexpected turn during a Zoom session. “The original version I presented to Brian was completely different from what we ended up with! We completely flipped it around and rewrote the entire song, bringing it to a special place,” she explained. Koppelman suggested that the song should channel the essence of 70s folk rock, a suggestion that breathed new life into the track.

Burgess aimed to create a production that encompassed her adoration for the music of that era. “I wanted it to feel like a jam session brimming with backing vocals, groovy bass lines, soulful harmonica, a guitar solo reminiscent of the 70s, and an energetic drummer. I wanted to remain true to the authenticity and joy we experienced while writing it,” Burgess shared. To elevate the song even further, she enlisted the legendary Steve Gorman (known for his work with Black Crowes and Stereophonics) to contribute his talent on the drums, ultimately bringing the song to its rightful place.

“It’s been a couple of years since I released a new single, so needless to say, I am incredibly excited to share this next chapter of my story with everyone. I believe ‘Rolling Stones’ will serve as a delightful starting point, and there’s plenty more to come!” exclaimed Sinead Burgess, teasing her upcoming musical endeavors.

Fans and music enthusiasts alike eagerly anticipate the release of ‘Rolling Stones’ on 4th August, as Burgess gears up to grace stages across the UK alongside Kezia Gill on tour this October.