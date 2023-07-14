Dan + Shay announce new album ‘Bigger Houses’ and share new music

Dan + Shay are back and they’re releasing new album ‘Bigger Houses’ on 15th September 2023 via Warner Music Nashville.

The announcement brings with it new lead single ‘Save Me The Trouble’ and two additional songs – ‘Heartbreak On the Map’ and ‘Bigger Houses’. ‘Bigger Houses’ is co-produced by band member Dan Smyers and the album will be the duo’s fifth. It arrives following the recent release of their short film ‘The Drive’, which revealed that the duo almost parted ways in the last couple of years.

“Some of our records have been more pop- or hip-hop/R&B-infused,” Smyers explained, “but on this record, I wanted to make tracks that we could hop up at any bar anywhere with our live band and play the songs as they were recorded. Ultimately, this music, this whole album, is something that I’ll be able to look back on in a decade or two and be really proud of the way it turned out.”

Featuring an ascending melody that builds into an explosive chorus, ‘Save Me The Trouble’ showcases a sound indicative of the new record’s direction that emphasizes a more live, stripped-down feel. “I don’t think I’ve ever been prouder of a song that I am this one,” added Smyers. “We wanted to have something that was a real moment, and when we started writing this, it felt like it could be something big. I wanted every section to build, and even in the second chorus, when you’re like, ‘Okay, there’s no way it could possibly get any crazier,’ then Shay takes off even further.”

Dan + Shay will be sharing a couple of these new tracks live next Friday (21st July) as part of the lineup for this summer’s Citi Concert Series on ‘TODAY’. They have also recently been announced as coaches for season 25 of NBC’s Emmy-winning program ‘The Voice’. They will join Reba McEntire, John Legend and Chance the Rapper in Spring 2024 as the first-ever coaching duo in the show’s history.

Credit: Warner Music Nashville

The track listing for ‘Bigger Houses’ is:

1. Breakin’ Up With a Broken Heart – Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley

2. Save Me The Trouble – Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Ashley Gorley, Jordan Minton, Jordan Reynolds

3. Heartbreak On The Map – Dan Smyers, Jimmy Robbins, Ernest Keith Smith

4. Always Gonna Be – Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Ashley Gorley, Jordan Minton, Jordan Reynolds

5. For The Both of Us – Dan Smyers, Andy Albert, Jordan Reynolds

6. Then Again – Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Andy Albert, Lori McKenna, Jordan Reynolds

7. Heaven + Back – Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson

8. What Took You So Long – Dan Smyers, Jordan Minton, Jordan Reynolds, Jimmy Robbins

9. Missing Someone – Trannie Anderson, Adam Doleac, Dylan Guthro, Gordie Sampson

10. We Should Get Married – Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Andy Albert

11. Neon Cowgirl – Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Zach Crowell, Jessie Jo Dillon, Ashley Gorley

12. Bigger Houses – Dan Smyers, Andy Albert, Jordan Minton, Jordan Reynolds