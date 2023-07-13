Tenille Arts & Caylee Hammack announce co-headline UK shows for August

Canadian singer/songwriter Tenille Arts is teaming up with Caylee Hammack for a co-headlining UK tour in August.

The shows follow Arts’ sold-out headline London show in February. The two singers will perform dates in Glasgow, London and Manchester, Arts will also be joining the line-up for The Long Road Festival in Leicestershire. Tickets for the tour will be available to purchase tomorrow (Friday 14th July) at 10am BST.

“I am so excited to be back in the UK. The fans there have always been so supportive” said Arts. “These venues are the largest I have ever headlined, and I get to bring the full band this time. Feeling grateful and blessed”.

The full dates are:

Tuesday, 22nd August – Oran Mor, Glasgow

Wednesday, 23rd August – Lafayette, London

Thursday, 24th August – Canvas, Manchester

Saturday, 26th August – The Long Road Festival, Lutterworth

In April Arts released a duet version of her song ‘Jealous of Myself’ featuring Country legend LeAnn Rimes. The song is written by Emily Weisband, Trevor Rosen, and John Byron and produced by Nathan Chapman.

Last month, Arts celebrated the start of summer with her fourth single release of the year, ‘Summer Don’t Go’, which she premiered on stage at CMA Fest in Nashville, Tennessee, before headlining a show at the legendary Troubadour in LA. Showing no signs of slowing down, Arts is on tour throughout the rest of this year.