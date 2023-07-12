‘Grantchester’: Tom Brittney announces departure and Rishi Nair joins cast

Filming is underway on the ninth series of MASTERPIECE and ITV hit show ‘Grantchester’ and it has been confirmed that Tom Brittney, who plays Reverend Will Davenport, will be leaving the show during the new series.

Brittney has played the role since 2019 opposite Robson Green, and he’s made the decision to step away to pursue other projects. As Brittney leaves the show, it has been announced that Rishi Nair (‘Hollyoaks’, ‘Count Abdulla’) will join the show as charismatic vicar Alphy Kotteram.

Talking about his departure the actor says, “I’ve had the most incredible time playing Will Davenport for the last five years. I got to solve crimes with my best friend, and work with the best cast and crew I could ever ask for. I’ll miss it more than anything. But it’s time for the baton to be passed, as it once was to me, and I’m so excited for Rishi to join the ‘Grantchester’ family.”

Nair said: ‘I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining ‘Grantchester’. The welcome and support I’ve received from everyone has been overwhelming. The success of the show and the reason we are here for a ninth season is a testament to all the people that have previously worked on it. I’m really excited to get started and cannot wait for the ‘Grantchester’ fans to meet Alphy and to see all that’s in store for him.”

In the ninth series of ‘Grantchester’ it’s 1961 and life is good for Will and Geordie. The families are always together, from Sunday lunches to planning summer holidays and with honorary Grandparents Mrs C and Jack, and adopted uncles Daniel and Leonard, it’s one big happy family! But when Will is approached with a life changing offer, can he leave Grantchester, and Geordie behind?

As Geordie struggles with personal loss and ever-growing family conflict between Cathy and teenage daughter, Esme he has no one to turn to. But when he arrests an intruder breaking into the Vicarage, he may find his days of working with a Vicar are not over.

Reverend Alphy Kotteram has an instinctive distrust for authority and absolutely no desire to get involved in murder investigations. But Alphy and Geordie will discover they have a lot more in common than they first think, and Alphy will find that in Grantchester, murder is never far away.

From deadly circuses, abandoned babies, and hostile historians to vanishing valets and murderous satirists. Together, Geordie and Alphy witness first-hand how religion can be corrupted, but also how faith, love and friendship can offer hope – and renewal.

Robson Green returns alongside Charlotte Ritchie as Bonnie, Al Weaver as Leonard Finch, Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs C, Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating, Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe, Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman, Bradley Hall as DC Larry Peters and Melissa Johns as Miss Scott.

‘Grantchester’ airs on ITV and ITVX in the UK.