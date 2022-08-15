‘Grantchester’ to return for eighth series

Long-running crime drama ‘Grantchester‘ will return to ITV and Masterpiece PBS in the US for an eighth series.

Filming on the new series has begun with Robson Green returning as DI Geordie Keating and Tom Brittney as Reverend Will Davenport.

Will is the happiest he’s ever been but his world will be rocked by a terrible accident. He’s always preached the word of a compassionate God – but how can he now, when his despair leads him on a dangerous downward spiral?

Geordie has found a new contentment in his relationship with Cathy, but when they are both confronted with shocking announcements at work their happiness is threatened. As Mrs C, Leonard, Jack and Daniel rally around, both Will and Geordie find themselves in unfamiliar, emotional waters and murder is always around the corner.

The eighth season of ‘Grantchester’ will range from Speedway to spies, exploring the lives of invisible women and the very visible problems caused by Leonard’s new vocation which may, once again, find him battling the law.

Exploring faith, forgiveness, and redemption, this explosive series tests Will and Geordie to the limit.

Charlotte Ritchie (‘Ghosts’) returns as Bonnie, alongside Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs C, Al Weaver as Leonard Finch, Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating, Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe and Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman.

Special guest actors for this series include Shaun Dingwall (‘Top Boy’, ‘Noughts & Crosses’), Jeff Rawle (‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’, ‘Doc Martin’) and Jemima Rooper (‘Gold Digger’, ‘The Girlfriend Experience’).

Kudos Executive Producer Emma Kingsman-Lloyd says: “We are delighted to be returning to our beloved ‘Grantchester’. It’s a testament to the fantastic creative work of our cast and crew that the audience want us back series after series.”

Masterpiece Executive Producer Susanne Simpson says: “We are thrilled to bring Masterpiece viewers back to ‘Grantchester’ for an eighth season. The talented ensemble cast and captivating storylines have made ‘Grantchester’ one of our most beloved series. We can’t wait for fans to see it!”

Robson Green added: “It’s so good to be back on ‘Grantchester’. A series that just gets better with age. Everyone involved is at the top of their game and this incredibly charming, likeable, dark and edgy show is an absolute privilege to be part of.”

Tom Brittney said: “I’m absolutely chuffed that we’re going ahead with another series of ‘Grantchester’ and that I get to continue playing a character I adore so much. To be part of a show as well loved as this one, that is now in its eighth series, is an absolute honour.”

Adapted from the ‘Grantchester Mysteries’ novels by James Runcie, the series was developed for television by Daisy Coulam. Writers this series include Richard Cookson (episode one), Helen Black (episode three), Anita Vettesse (episode four) and Richard Cookson and Karla Williams (episode five).

The series is directed by Rob Evans, Al Weaver (who makes his directing debut) and Martin Smith.